Technology News
loading

TikTok Parent ByteDance’s Bank Accounts Said to Be Blocked by India for Alleged Tax Evasion

ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on TikTok.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2021 10:12 IST
TikTok Parent ByteDance’s Bank Accounts Said to Be Blocked by India for Alleged Tax Evasion

The authorities directed Citibank and HSBC to prevent ByteDance India from withdrawing funds

Highlights
  • ByteDance issued a statement contesting the Indian decision
  • Move was linked to India's broader pushback against Chinese businesses
  • TikTok had come under scrutiny around the world

Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China.

China has repeatedly criticised India's move and said it suspected it was against WTO rules.

ByteDance, which issued a statement contesting the Indian decision, has around 1,300 employees in India, most of whom service its overseas operations, including work on activities, such as content moderation.

In mid-March, authorities ordered two of ByteDance India's bank accounts in Citibank and HSBC to be blocked because of alleged evasion of certain taxes in online advertising dealings between the ByteDance unit in India and its parent entity in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd, the two sources said.

The authorities also directed Citibank and HSBC to prevent ByteDance India from withdrawing funds from any other bank accounts linked to its tax identification number, the first source said.

In a court filing, which is likely to be heard this week at a High Court in the financial capital Mumbai, ByteDance India has said that although it had only about $10 million (roughly Rs. 73 crore) in its accounts, the blocking decision was an abuse of the legal process and would make it hard for it to pay salaries and taxes, the source added.

Both the sources declined to be identified as the details of the bank freeze and company's court challenge were not public.

ByteDance said "we disagree with the decision of the tax authority" in this matter, adding that it was committed to legal compliance and will cooperate with the government.

Citibank and HSBC declined to comment, while the finance ministry, did not respond to a request for comment.

The TikTok app ban was imposed when India banned dozens of Chinese apps last year saying it was in the interest of national security and sovereignty.

The move was widely linked to India's broader pushback against Chinese businesses after clashes at a disputed Himalayan border site left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The directive to freeze ByteDance India's bank accounts came after tax authorities last year inspected documents at the company's office, scrutinised documents and questioned some executives in relation to the advertising and other transactions with its parent entity, the first source said.

Business at a standstill

In its court document, which the source was privy to, ByteDance India has said its entire business had come to a standstill because of the bank freeze and that such an action violates its rights "to carry free trade and business".

"The company was already struggling with the India ban. This can hit employee salaries, vendor payments," the second source said.

TikTok had come under scrutiny around the world. During former US president Donald Trump's administration, which alleged that the app posed national security concerns as personal data of US users could be obtained by China's government, an allegation the company denied.

US President Joe Biden's new administration has paused a government lawsuit that could have resulted in a de facto ban on TikTok's use in the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ByteDance, TikTok
SpaceX Starship SN11 Rocket Fails to Land Safely After Test Launch
Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance’s Bank Accounts Said to Be Blocked by India for Alleged Tax Evasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  6. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  8. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  9. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Testing FLoC as Alternative for Cookies: What It Means for Your Privacy
  2. ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE With 5G Support, Hole-Punch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. GOQii Founder Vishal Gondal Summoned by Faridabad Police Over Comments on Real Money Gaming
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India, 4G Variant Gets Latest Security Update
  5. Facebook to Curb Hate Speech and Misinformation as States Go to Polls
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  7. SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised
  8. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Unveiled, Set for June Premiere Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com