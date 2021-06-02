Technology News
loading

Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools

The platform will include Google Classroom and access to Google Workspace for Education as well as allow teachers to use Google Meet.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 June 2021 17:29 IST
Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools

Photo Credit: Byju's

Byju’s Vidyartha is currently accepting sign-up requests from schools

Highlights
  • Bjyu’s has partnered with Google over online learning
  • Vidyartha platform will offer free learning aid to schools
  • Bjyu’s will offer digital content in English at the initial stage

Byju's, the Indian edutech giant, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Google to aid online learning to Indian schools. The deal is aimed to integrate Google Workspace for Education with Byju's Vidyartha to provide a collaborative and personalised digital platform that is claimed to be available for free to participating educational institutions. Educators enrolled in the programme will be able to provide remote learning to their students through Byju's math and science pedagogy and learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary documents, and handouts, among others.

In addition to Byju's offerings, the platform will include Google Classroom and access to Google Workspace for Education that comprises tools such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms. Teachers will also get access to Google Meet where up to 100 participants can come together and use Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals for free.

Schools can gain access to the platform's inbuilt collaboration with Bjyu's and Google by signing up on the Vidyartha portal. Bjyu's said that every school signing up would get official email IDs for all faculty, students, and admin staff. The platform will also provide end-to-end Classroom management and help organise, access, and track virtual classroom learning.

“Through our partnership with Google, we are aiming to aid this digital revolution and equip our educators with the necessary technological and learning assets to ensure continuity of education. We are truly excited to collaborate with Google and believe that our partnership will be a key facilitator in the new wave of re-defining the future of learning,” said Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, Byju's, in a prepared statement.

The platform will initially have digital content only in English, Bjyu's confirmed to Gadgets 360. There are no concrete plans for other languages at this moment.

Byju's acquired Bengaluru-based customisable students platform Vidyartha back in January 2017. It was founded in 2011 and has over 3,000 schools on board, as per the details available on its LinkedIn profile.

“With the rapid move to online learning and teaching, educators today are increasingly looking for more meaningful ways to bring their lessons to life, and we hope this offering makes online classes that much more engaging and fulfilling,” said Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google.

Google has been working hard since the beginning of the pandemic last year to expand its virtual classroom tools in India. In August last year, the company partnered with Maharashtra State Education Department to deploy its tools such as G Suite for Education and Google Classroom free-of-cost at one lakh schools in the state. It also updated Google Classroom with additional Indic language support to attract its potential Indian audience.

In February, Google claimed that more than 170 million students and educators worldwide rely on its suite of digital tools. The company also brought over 50 new features to ease online education.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Byjus, Google Classroom, Google Workspace for Education, Google, Vidyartha, Byjus Vidyartha
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update

Related Stories

Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
  4. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  5. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  8. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government
  4. Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
  5. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update
  6. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Shares 10-Factor Approach to Make the Most of It
  7. WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open
  8. OnePlus 9T Specifications Leak Suggests Samsung LTPO Full-HD+ OLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  9. Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com