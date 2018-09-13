NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • BSNL Rs. 777, Rs. 1,277 FTTH Broadband Plans Now Available for All Subscribers as Open Market Offerings

, 13 September 2018
The BSNL Rs. 777 broadband plan offers speeds up to 50Mbps with a data FUP of 500GB for 30 days

Highlights

  • BSNL first introduced these plans in June
  • The plans were previously available only for new users
  • They entail a security deposit in some circles

BSNL updated its FTTH lineup of high-speed broadband plans in June this year with the new Rs. 777 and Rs. 1,277 offerings. Initially announced for new users on just a promotional basis, the BSNL broadband plans have now reportedly been opened up for existing users as well, with the state-owned telecom operator having extended the availability period. This development comes in the wake of Jio GigaFiber registrations that opened up last month. The two plans are available widely across circles where BSNL has operations in, and come with a security deposit in some of these circles.

To recall, the BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 777 broadband plan offers speeds of up to 50Mbps with a data FUP of up to 500GB for the 30-day validity period. The other plan, dubbed the Fibro Combo ULD 1277, comes with a high-speed data limit of 750GB at speeds of up to 100Mbps. Both plans get a post-FUP speed of 2Mbps.

Existing and new BSNL subscribers can avail these plans with long-term billing as well, the company site notes. For the Rs. 777 plan, the 1-year tariff comes to about Rs. 8,547; the 2-year plan is priced at Rs. 16,317; and 3-year validity can be availed at Rs. 23,310. Similarly, users can pay Rs. 14,047 to avail the ULD 1277 plan for a period of 1 year, Rs. 26,817 for 2 years, and Rs. 38,310 for 3 years.

As before, both plans are valid across the country, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. BSNL mandates the collection of a Rs. 500 security deposit for new FTTH users, however BSNL does not seem to be collecting the deposit in some circles, reports Telecom Talk.

Further reading: BSNL
Apple Watch Series 4 Price in India to Start at Rs. 40,900
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Starts Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update: Report
