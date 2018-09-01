BSNL FTTH (Fibre to the Home) broadband offerings have been revised to now offer more data at faster speeds, in a possible attempt to take on Jio GigaFiber, for which registrations began recently on August 15. Four premium offerings in the BSNL high-speed fibre range of plans have been upgraded - namely, the ones priced at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 16,999. BSNL has increased both the download limit caps as well as the plan speed for these four. The revised plans will be effective pan India (wherever BSNL has coverage) starting September 1, 2018. Jio GigaFiber plans, on the other hand, have not been revealed yet.

Let's go over the new revisions to BSNL's FTTH plans, as first reported by Telecom Talk. The Rs. 3,999 now comes with a download limit of 750GB, speeds of up to 60Mbps, and post-FUP speed of 4Mbps. This compares to a 500GB download cap at 50Mbps in the most recent revision back in July.

The Rs. 5,999 FTTH plan now comes with 70Mbps data access speeds with a limit of up to 1,250GB for the entire month. Post-FUP speed is set at 6Mbps. Previously, this plan came with 1,000GB of data at 60Mbps download and upload speeds. Moving on to the high-ranking Rs. 9,999 broadband plan, it now offers 2,250GB of data access at speeds of up to 100Mbps, compared to 2000GB at 80Mbps in the recent revision. Post-FUP speed stands at 8Mbps.

Lastly, the most premium FTTH broadband plan priced at Rs. 16,999 comes with a humongous data limit of 3,500GB or 3.5TB at speeds of up to 100Mbps. The last revision had brought the plan up to 3TB of data at 100Mbps.

On a related note, DTH service provider Tata Sky in late August launched its high-speed broadband service to take on Jio GigaFiber's upcoming wider public release. Tata Sky will provide speeds ranging between 5Mbps and 100Mbps with unlimited Internet access.