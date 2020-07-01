Technology News
loading

Booking.com Wins at US Supreme Court in Bid to Trademark Its Name

The court decided 8-1 that the USPTO was incorrect when it denied the company's application to trademark the name Booking.com.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Booking.com Wins at US Supreme Court in Bid to Trademark Its Name

The court decided 8-1 that the US Patent and Trademark Office was incorrect

Highlights
  • Supreme Court overruled a federal agency that found the name too generic
  • The court decided with an 8-1 verdict
  • It said people understand that Booking.com refers to a particular company

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the US Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection.

The court decided 8-1 that the US Patent and Trademark Office was incorrect when it denied the company's application to trademark the name Booking.com, with the justices finding it distinctive enough that the agency should have approved it.

The court said consumers understand that Booking.com refers to a particular company, and not online hotel reservation services in general.

"Because 'Booking.com' is not a generic name to consumers, it is not generic," liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in the ruling.

US law allows trademark registrations only on terms that are "descriptive," or able to distinguish a particular product or service from others on the market. "Generic" words that refer to an entire category of goods or services, like "car" or "computer," cannot be protected under the law because that would give an unfair competitive advantage to the trademark holder. Booking.com, based in Amsterdam, began using its name globally in 2006, and filed US trademark applications in 2011 and 2012.

A US Patent and Trademark Office tribunal rejected those applications in 2016, saying "booking" is a generic term for a category of services and that the addition of ".com" did not transform it into a protected trademark. Lower courts sided with Booking.com, prompting the patent office to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's ruling may guide how some other companies, such as Salesforce.com and Home Depot, protect their brands from potential copycats.

The high court's May 4 oral argument in the case was the first that the justices held by teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. In another first, the public was able to hear arguments through a live audio feed.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Booking.com, Patent, Coronavirus
Facebook Ad Boycott: VW, Adidas, Puma Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign Over Hate Speech
Department of Telecom Orders ISPs, Telcos to Block Access to 59 Apps Including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit, and Others

Related Stories

Booking.com Wins at US Supreme Court in Bid to Trademark Its Name
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  2. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  3. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  4. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India
  5. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Set to Debut With a Price Tag Under $500
  9. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  2. India TikTok Ban Threatens China’s Rise as Global Tech Power
  3. Amid TikTok Ban, Zee5 Announces HiPi as Its Short-Video Platform
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform for Wearables Announced, Promises Improved Performance and Efficiency
  5. Vodafone Idea Sees Subscriber Base Drop to 29.1 Crores, Posts Biggest Ever Loss by an Indian Firm
  6. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android 9 and HDR Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 20,999
  7. Google Play Removes 25 Apps Caught Stealing Facebook Credentials From Users: Evina
  8. Poco M2 Pro Launch Set for July 7, Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed
  9. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  10. Google Postpones US Office Reopening to September as Coronavirus Cases Spike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com