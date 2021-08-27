Technology News
loading

Booking.com Fined $17.5 Million by Russia for 'Abusing' Dominant Market Position

Booking.com's "actions restrict competition in the market, and also lead to infringement of the interests of hotels," Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 27 August 2021 11:27 IST
Booking.com Fined $17.5 Million by Russia for 'Abusing' Dominant Market Position

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Booking.com said it was "disappointed" with the decision, which it said it intends to "appeal"

Highlights
  • Russia routinely fines Western tech companies
  • Russia fined Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp for failing to store data
  • Russia has blocked a number of websites

Russia has slapped online travel agency Booking.com with a $17.5 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores) fine for "abusing" its dominant position in the market, a government regulator said Thursday.

The move comes as Russia ratchets up pressure against Western tech companies and several months after authorities hit Apple with a $12 million (roughly Rs. 89 crores) fine for the same violation.

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said in a statement that Booking.com had "abused its dominant position in the Russian market for the provision of services by aggregators of information about accommodation facilities."

It accused the Amsterdam-based travel site of having imposed on hotels and hostels "the obligation to provide and comply with price parity".

"For hotels, this meant that they could not price their services in other sales channels lower than on the Booking.com aggregator," the regulator said.

It said Booking.com's "actions restrict competition in the market, and also lead to infringement of the interests of hotels."

The regulator said it took up the case at the request of an NGO that brands itself as supporting Russian entrepreneurs and has been praised by President Vladimir Putin.

Booking.com said it was "disappointed" with the decision, which it said it intends to "appeal".

"We have always contributed to the development of the tourism industry and firmly believe that our price parity practice is fair and allows Booking.com to maintain the travel ecosystem," the company said in a statement carried by the Russian state news agency TASS.

"This is especially important now, in an unprecedented time for the tourism industry, which continues to have a huge impact on Booking.com, our partners and the industry as a whole."

In April, Russia fined Apple $12.1 million (roughly Rs. 89 crores) for "abusing" its dominant position in the market by giving preference to its own applications.

Russia routinely fines Western tech companies for failing to comply with its legislation.

Earlier Thursday Russia fined Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers.

Russia has blocked a number of websites that have refused to cooperate with the authorities, including LinkedIn.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp
Realme C21 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update: Report

Related Stories

Booking.com Fined $17.5 Million by Russia for 'Abusing' Dominant Market Position
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  3. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  4. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
  5. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Disney+ Hotstar’s The Empire
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Booking.com Fined $17.5 Million by Russia for 'Abusing' Dominant Market Position
  2. Realme C21 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update: Report
  3. Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed
  4. Apple Watch User Base Crosses 100 Million as Smartwatch Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in Q2: Counterpoint
  5. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped for September 14, Pre-Orders Likely to Begin September 17
  6. Cryptocurrency Transactions to Be Recognised, Regulated in Cuba
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Warns Thousands of Azure Cloud Customers of Exposed Cosmos DB Databases
  9. Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling
  10. Apple Lets Developers Accept Payments Outside App Store: Explained in Seven Points
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com