Paytm is also hosting a Black Friday sale on its Paytm Mall platform. The one-day Black Friday Sale 2018 offers smartphones like the Google Pixel 3 at reduced rates, and Paytm is also offering cashback on several smartphone purchases. For the Black Friday sale, Paytm has partnered with Yes Bank to offer 10 percent additional cashback to credit card holders. It's also hosting flash sales wherein varied products are offered at discounted rates alongside cashback deals as well for a limited period time.

Paytm Mall Black Friday Sale 2018: Smartphones deals

Starting with smartphone offers during the Black Friday sale, the Google Pixel 3 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 70,499 (a discount of Rs. 500). Furthermore, Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs. 9,000 (code A9K) on the purchase of the phone during the sale period. This effectively prices the Google Pixel 3 at Rs. 61,499, and additional discount can be availed by using the Yes Bank credit card discount. There's also an exchange offer and no-cost EMI options listed on the website.

On the iPhone X 64GB, Paytm is offering Rs. 13,000 cashback, and on the iPhone X 256GB, Paytm is offering Rs. 16,000 cashback. Similarly, cashbacks are offered on the Vivo Y81, Honor 9 Lite, Lenovo K8 Note, Coolpad Note 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and the Oppo F9 Pro smartphones as well. On the Vivo V11 Pro, Paytm is offering a Paytm Mall voucher worth Rs. 2,000 (Promocode MOBVC2000). This voucher can only be redeemed on purchases via Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall Black Friday Sale 2018: Offers on laptops, TVs, and other categories

Apart from smartphones, the Paytm Black Friday sale is offering the Asus VivoBook starting at Rs. 18,990, the Acer Aspire 3 starting at Rs. 14,990, the Dell Inspiron 3000 series starting at Rs. 18,990 and gaming laptops with prices starting from Rs. 58,490.

Paytm Black Friday sale is also offering dishwashers at up to 25 percent off, sound systems at up to 60 percent off, and microwaves at up to 45 percent off. It is offering up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on TVs, and a minimum of Rs. 4,000 cashback on cameras. As part of the Black Friday sale 2018, Paytm is also offering up to 80 percent off on headphones, with up to 30 percent additional cashback as well. To see all the offers head here.

It is important to note that to be applicable for the Yes Bank credit card cashback offer, users have to make a minimum transaction of Rs. 5,000, and the maximum additional cashback per transaction is capped at Rs. 2,000. This offer is not applicable on Samsung mobiles in the smartphones category.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.