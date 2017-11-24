Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Workers Strike at Italian, German Warehouses on Black Friday

 
24 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Workers Strike at Italian, German Warehouses on Black Friday

Workers at Amazon's main distribution hub in Italy are planning their first ever strike for Friday, trade unions said, while they are also striking at six warehouses in Germany, threatening to disrupt one of the year's busiest shopping days.

Like the rest of Europe, Italians in recent years have embraced the US tradition of Black Friday, a day of heavy discounting by retailers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Unions said in a statement more than 500 Amazon workers at the Piacenza site in northern Italy had agreed to strike following a failure to negotiate bonuses with the company.

Workers have also decided not to do any overtime until December 31, covering the peak season for the online retailer which hires temporary workers during this period.

Amazon employs around 1,600 people on a permanent basis at the Piacenza site, the first it built in the country after launching its Italian website in 2010.

The Verdi trade union in Germany said Amazon employees would also strike on Friday at six distribution centres in the country as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

"The world's biggest online retailer wants to achieve record sales on this day, but employees have to produce record performance not only on this day so that everything runs how Amazon wants it," said Verdi board member Stefanie Nutzenberger.

Amazon in Italy said in a statement it remained focused on trying to guarantee scheduled deliveries for its customers on Black Friday and in the following days.

The company said salaries paid to its workers were among the highest in the logistic sector and that it also provided some benefits such as private medical insurance or money to pay for training programmes.

E-commerce is growing fast in Italy where online sales account only for 10 percent of overall retail sales, according to consultancy EY, half the European average.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Black Friday, Black Friday, Internet
Pixar's Coco Is a Beautiful, Good-Natured Celebration of Family
Uber Told SoftBank About Data Breach Before Telling Public
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Amazon Workers Strike at Italian, German Warehouses on Black Friday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Black Friday Deals
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 to Live on at a Lower Price? What OnePlus Co-Founders Say
  2. Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited Calls', 1GB Data at Rs. 199
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) May Sport Galaxy S8-Like Infinity Display
  4. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
  5. Nokia 2 Price in India Is Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale on Friday
  6. India's Telecom Subscriber Base Declined by 2.9 Million in September 2017
  7. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  8. Xiaomi Mi 7 to Sport 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, Dual Camera Setup: Report
  9. Pixel Launcher Update Brings New Features to Original Pixel Smartphones
  10. Apple Watch Series 3 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.