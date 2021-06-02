Technology News
loading
  Bitcoin Account Dormant for 9 Years Now Worth $33 Million Shows Why You Should Hold Cryptocurrencies Long Term

Bitcoin Account Dormant for 9 Years Now Worth $33 Million Shows Why You Should Hold Cryptocurrencies Long Term

Bitcoin price slid in the last two weeks. But it now seems to be holding strong at around $36,657.86 (Rs. 2.6 lakh).

Updated: 2 June 2021 11:18 IST
Bitcoin Account Dormant for 9 Years Now Worth $33 Million Shows Why You Should Hold Cryptocurrencies Long Term

Bitcoin price has come down in the last one week but it is world's largest cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • Whale accounts are entities holding large amounts of a digital assets
  • Bitcoin price reached an all-time high this year
  • The cryptocurrency is said to have been created in 2007

Bitcoin price sliding further this past week is making investors jittery. But a whale account that has woken up after nine years could offer a valuable lesson in cryptocurrency investment. The account that held 900 Bitcoins when it went dormant in 2012 is now active. It's impossible to ascertain what made the owner of the account come out of hibernation, or if the account has been hacked and accessed by someone else. But for those worried about potential losses in the short term, especially since the recent market crash, this shows why holding on to your investment in the long term could reap unfathomable gains.

Whale accounts in the crypto world mean individuals or entities holding large amounts of a crypto coin. These accounts are sometimes criticised for becoming too powerful to influence the valuation of a digital currency. When the 900 Bitcoins were first transferred to the account on August 17, 2012, their total valuation was $12,778 (Rs 934,356). The dormant address activated recently is now worth nearly $33 million (roughly Rs. 242 crore). In nine years the value of the mysterious account's investment has jumped more than 2,000 times, showing the importance of holding and keeping faith in your cryptocurrency investments for a long time. Bitcoin price in India reached an all-time high earlier this year.

It's not the only whale account that has seen a stupendous rise in its value. Previously, another whale account holding billions worth of Dogecoin had come into focus. Dogecoin address "DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L" apparently holds nearly $12 billion (roughly Rs. 8,752 crore) worth of digital currency. The investor has around 3,671 crore Dogecoins, which is about 28 per cent of the cryptocurrency's current supply. Dogecoin price in India has quadrupled in the last two months, but investors have also been hit hard by the massive fluctuations in its value owning to the volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin was introduced by a person said to be named Satoshi Nakamoto – his identity remains a mystery – in 2008 as arguably the first decentralised digital currency. In January 2009, the blockchain was launched when the first block, called the genesis block, was mined. In the same month, the first test transaction of Bitcoin took place. Bitcoin became available in exchanges in 2010.

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at $36,657.86 (Rs. 2.6 lakh), according to CoinDesk. It has a market capitalisation of close to $685.80 billion (roughly Rs. 500,0000 crore).

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Whale Account, cryptocurrency, CoinDesk
iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update
Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook

Bitcoin Account Dormant for 9 Years Now Worth $33 Million Shows Why You Should Hold Cryptocurrencies Long Term
