Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Slides 12 Percent Amid Rising US Dollar

Ethereum fell as much as 20 percent to a one-week low of $1,007.51

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2021 15:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bitcoin Slides 12 Percent Amid Rising US Dollar

Interest in Bitcoin has been soaring as institutional investors began buying heavily

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has seen a meteoric rise in past few months
  • The growth was spurred by PayPal's adoption of cryptocurrency
  • The falls reflect a wider dollar bounce against major fiat currencies

Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12 percent to a one-week low as rising US bond yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt other safe assets that pay no income.

Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakhs), its lowest since January 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with Bitcoin, fell as much as 20 percent to a one-week low of $1,007.51 (roughly Rs. 74,000).

The falls are much larger than the 1 percent drop that sent gold prices to a one-month low, but reflect a wider dollar bounce against major fiat currencies as the prospect of higher US interest rates tempers popular bets against the dollar.

"It's just another way of expressing a dollar view," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"I know it's a macro play as well, but I do think that gold and Bitcoin have been used in a fairly similar capacity," he said.

Losses pared a little by lunchtime in Asia to put bitcoin at $35,192 (roughly Rs. 25.8 lakhs) - about 16 percent below a record peak of $42,000 (roughly Rs. 30.8 lakhs) which the world's most popular cryptocurrency hit last week.

If sustained, the drop would be the third straight session of losses since that high, which represented an almost 1,000 percent gain from a one-year low of $3,850 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakhs) that Bitcoin hit last March.

Interest in Bitcoin has been soaring as institutional investors began buying heavily, viewing it as both an inflation hedge and as exposed to gains if it became more widely adopted as a digital currency.

JPMorgan strategists wrote on January 5 that bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $1,46,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ethereum, Bitcoin
Vivo Announces Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Beta Update Schedule for India

Related Stories

Bitcoin Slides 12 Percent Amid Rising US Dollar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  2. OnePlus Band Review
  3. WhatsApp Says ‘No Change’ in Data Sharing With Facebook for User Chats
  4. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  5. Switching to Signal? 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  6. Next Generation Apple AirPods Pro, iPhone SE Could Launch in April 2021
  7. HP Launches Envy 14 Laptop, Elite Folio Tablet, Wireless Earbuds at CES 2021
  8. Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Marketing Renders Surface Ahead of Launch
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro Gets an OLED Version for Better Viewing Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slides 12 Percent Amid Rising US Dollar
  2. Vivo Announces Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Beta Update Schedule for India
  3. Chinese Regulators Said to Push Tech Giants Including Tencent, Ant Group to Share Consumer Credit Data
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) With Up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  5. Vivo Y51A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series New Renders Leak Ahead of January 14 Launch
  7. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly
  8. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), iPhone SE (3rd Gen) to Launch in April 2021: Report
  9. Why You Should Be Aware of Instagram Phishing Scams of the Kind That Hit Bollywood Actor Esha Deol
  10. Hike Sticker Chat App to Shut Down This Month, 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com