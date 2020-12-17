Technology News
Bitcoin Surpasses Record $20,000-Mark for First Time

Bitcoin’s meteoric rise was spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 December 2020 09:55 IST
Bitcoin has seen a meteoric rise since March

Highlights
  • Bitcoin reached a record high of $20,398.50
  • Bitcoin has seen a meteoric rise in past few months
  • Growth spurred by PayPal's adoption of cryptocurrency

Leading virtual currency Bitcoin on Wednesday traded above $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.7 lakhs) for the first time following a sustained run higher in recent weeks.

Just 12 years old, Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 (roughly Rs. 14.9 lakhs) before pulling back to $20,145 (roughly Rs. 14,81,000), which was still an intra-day gain of nearly four percent.

It has seen a meteoric rise since March, when it stood at $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.7 lakhs), spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency.

A number of central banks have meanwhile responded to the rise of cryptocurrencies and the dwindling global use of cash by announcing plans for bank-backed digital units.

Several central banks including those of China and Sweden - but also the US Federal Reserve - are also testing digital applications in response to Facebook's recent moves to produce its own digital unit, Libra.

Unregulated by any central bank, Bitcoin emerged as an attractive option for investors with an appetite for the exotic -- although criminals have also seen its under-the-radar appeal.

Debate has meanwhile raged over the status of the digital asset, launched in late 2008, as to whether it should be seen as a form of money, an asset or a commodity.

After the unit surpassed $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,500) for the first time in 2013, it increasingly began to attract the attention of financial institutions and has experienced wild price swings.

