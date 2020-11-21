Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Climbs to Three-Year Peak, All-Time High in Focus

Bitcoin surged to $18,766.79 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakhs), the highest since December 2017.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 November 2020 10:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bitcoin Climbs to Three-Year Peak, All-Time High in Focus

Bitcoin has gained 17 percent so far this week

Highlights
  • Bitcoin marked the largest weekly gain since June 2019
  • Experts believe bitcoin gain "isn't a gold rush anymore"
  • Bitcoin market now boasts a functioning derivatives market

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under $20,000.

Bitcoin surged to $18,766.79 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakhs), the highest since December 2017, and was last up 4.9 percent at $18,696 (roughly Rs. 13.86 lakhs). It has gained 17 percent so far this week, the largest weekly gain since June 2019, climbing more than 160 percent so far this year.

"Today bitcoin has gotten to a place where institutional investors, banks, and family offices are legitimately pondering involvement as a defence against currency devaluation," said Alex Mashinsky, chief executive officer at Celsius Network, a crypto lending platform.

He added that in 2017, the rally in bitcoin was led by retail investors who were early adopters.

"Because large players, like LINE and PayPal are involved this go around, we can expect more stability than the 2017 bubble. This isn't a gold rush anymore," he added.

The bitcoin market now boasts a functioning derivatives market and custody services by established financial institutions. Large firms including Fidelity Investments and Japan's Nomura Holdings have started safeguarding bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for institutional investors.

Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and XRP, which often move in tandem with bitcoin, rose 7.2 percent to $505.2, and three percent to 31 cents, respectively.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Apple, GroupM Ask for Tough Protection for Data
Reliance-Future’s $3.4-Billion Deal Cleared by CCI Despite Amazon’s Objections

Related Stories

Bitcoin Climbs to Three-Year Peak, All-Time High in Focus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  2. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
  3. Lypertek Levi TWS Earphones With Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India
  4. Amazon Echo Frames Get Improvements, Now Available for All
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Review
  6. Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  8. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  9. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu Bans Online Gaming Involving Betting; Rs. 5,000 Fine, Imprisonment for Violators
  2. Tesla Workers Deemed Essential, Not Impacted by California’s New Coronavirus Curfew: State Health Department
  3. Reliance-Future’s $3.4-Billion Deal Cleared by CCI Despite Amazon’s Objections
  4. Bitcoin Climbs to Three-Year Peak, All-Time High in Focus
  5. Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Apple, GroupM Ask for Tough Protection for Data
  6. Huawei Mate X2 Allegedly Reaches China’s TENAA, Another Huawei 5G Phone Surfaces Alongside
  7. Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit Launched With 11th-Generation Core i5 and i7 Processors
  8. LG Stylo 7 CAD Renders Leak Online, Quad Cameras and Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  9. Cruella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy Could Go Direct to Disney+ Hotstar: Report
  10. Go SMS Pro Messaging App Pulled from Google Play Following Privacy Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com