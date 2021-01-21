Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace

Fears that US President Joe Biden's administration could attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies have also weighed on sentiment.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2021 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace

World's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was last down 7.5 percent at $32,779 (roughly Rs. 23.9 lakhs)

Highlights
  • The pullback comes amid growing concerns
  • US President Biden's administration may regulate cryptocurrencies
  • There are concerns cryptocurrencies may be used for illegal activities

Bitcoin slumped 10 percent on Thursday to a 10-day low, retreating further from record highs, with traders citing fears of tighter US regulation.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was last down 7.5 percent at $32,779 (roughly Rs. 23.9 lakhs) after falling as low as $31,977 (roughly Rs. 23.3 lakhs). It has lost nearly a quarter since touching a record $42,000 (roughly Rs. 30.6 lakhs) on January 8.

The pullback comes amid growing concerns that Bitcoin is one of a number of financial market price bubbles.

Fears that US President Joe Biden's administration could attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies have also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday Janet Yellen, Biden's pick to head the US Treasury, expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies could be used to finance illegal activities.

"I think many are used, at least in a transactions sense, mainly for illicit financing, and I think we really need to examine ways in which we can curtail their use and make sure that money laundering does not occur through these channels," said the former chair of the US Federal Reserve.

Joseph Edwards of cryptocurrency broker Enigma Securities said these comments had a substantial impact.

"The action over the last 36 hours or so has largely been rippling outwards from the Janet Yellen comments on crypto," he said, adding that it was still unclear exactly what, if any, moves the Biden administration would take.

"We do think it's probably still just a lapse in momentum rather than a sea change, though."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Joe Biden
Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses

Related Stories

Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  5. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Electronics Offers
  10. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  3. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  4. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  5. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  6. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  7. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  8. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
  9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  10. Opera Acquires YoYo Games, Creators of Game Building Platform GameMaker, Plan to Expand Gaming Division
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com