Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000, Ether Tumbles Amid China Restrictions and Elon Musk’s Tweets

The declines in the two most traded cryptocurrencies were sparked last week by Musk's reversal on Tesla taking Bitcoin as payment.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 May 2021 11:42 IST
Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000, Ether Tumbles Amid China Restrictions and Elon Musk’s Tweets

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent after Musk tweeted his decision to suspend its use

Highlights
  • Ether dropped about 15 percent to $2,875.36 (roughly Rs. 2 lakhs)
  • Use of Bitcoin to buy Tesla's electric vehicles highlighted a dichotomy
  • Some Tesla investors have been critical about the way Bitcoin is "mined"

Bitcoin's volatile week-long slide saw it tumble to below the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakhs) mark on Wednesday as news of further restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in China added to earlier concerns sparked by Tesla boss Elon Musk's tweets.

Bitcoin (price in India), the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell about 9 percent to as low as $38,940.04 (roughly Rs. 28.4 lakhs), even slipping below a key 200-day moving average. It is now down 40 percent from the year's high of $64,895.22 (roughly Rs. 47.3 lakhs) on April 14.

Ether (price in India), the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped about 15 percent to $2,875.36 (roughly Rs. 2 lakhs).

The declines in the two most traded cryptocurrencies were sparked last week by Musk's reversal on Tesla taking Bitcoin as payment, followed by other tweets that caused confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the currency.

China's announcement on Tuesday that it is banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, coupled with a warning to investors against speculative crypto trading, seemed to have exacerbated the selling.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Elon Musk, Tesla, cryptocurrency
Google I/O 2021: Google Maps to Highlight Busy Areas, Tailor Route Options to Avoid Hard-Braking
GTA 5, GTA Online Out November 11 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X

Related Stories

Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000, Ether Tumbles Amid China Restrictions and Elon Musk’s Tweets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  3. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  4. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features With Free 24-Hour Video Calls
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. Android 12 Public Beta Goes Live for Download for Select Smartphones
  7. Snap to Cut Emissions, Achieves Carbon Neutrality in New Climate Strategy
  8. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  10. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2021: Google Photos to Get Locked Folder, Enhanced Memories Function, New Cinematic Photos
  2. PUBG Mobile in Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL: Mistake or Intentional?
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G to Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. 3D Footage Of NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flying Above The Martian Surface Will Leave You Stunned
  5. Wonder How People Exchanged Mails on the Move in 1984? Watch This Video to Find Out
  6. GTA 5, GTA Online Out November 11 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X
  7. Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000, Ether Tumbles Amid China Restrictions and Elon Musk’s Tweets
  8. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. NewNew App Is a 'Human Stock Market' That Lets You Pay to Tell Other People What to Do
  10. Google I/O 2021: Google Maps to Highlight Busy Areas, Tailor Route Options to Avoid Hard-Braking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com