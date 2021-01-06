Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Hit Record $68.3 Billion Following Bitcoin Rally, Research Shows

Bitcoin hit a record high $34,800 (roughly Rs. 25 lakhs) on Sunday.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 January 2021 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Hit Record $68.3 Billion Following Bitcoin Rally, Research Shows

Bitcoin's record high came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.6 lakhs)

Highlights
  • Ethereum also on Monday hit its highest level since January 2018
  • World's biggest cryptocurrency more than quadrupled in price last year
  • Bitcoin's advance reflects expectations it will become mainstream payment

Trading volumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges hit a daily record on Monday of over $68 billion (roughly Rs. 4,97,200 crores), research showed, highlighting the trading frenzy that has accompanied bitcoin's charge to an all-time high.

Bitcoin hit a record high $34,800 (roughly Rs. 25.4 lakhs) on Sunday, building on a 2020 rally that saw it more than quadruple as bigger US investors jumped into the market. It then fell sharply on Monday amid volatility in highly leveraged futures markets, before recovering losses.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency, ethereum, which tends to trade in tandem with Bitcoin, also on Monday hit its highest level since January 2018, touching $1,170 (roughly Rs. 85,600).

Overall daily trading volumes in cryptocurrencies hit $68.3 billion (roughly Rs. 4,99,600 crores), the data from UK research firm CryptoCompare showed on Tuesday. Daily volumes had averaged $13.1 billion (roughly Rs. 95,800 crores) in 2020, the data showed.

Bitcoin's record high came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.6 lakhs) for the first time on December 16.

Fuelling Bitcoin's rally has been the perception it can act as a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Its potential for fast gains also attracted demand.

Crypto trading volumes regularly spike during periods of extreme price swings, highlighting the central role for speculative traders in digital currency trading.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, ethereum
Malaysian Team Turns Pineapple Waste Into Disposable Drone Parts

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Hit Record $68.3 Billion Following Bitcoin Rally, Research Shows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Redmi Note 9T 5G Will Be Launched on January 8
  8. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  9. Global App Spending on Christmas Grew 35 Percent in 2020: Sensor Tower
  10. Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) Key Specifications Tipped in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Receiving Their MIUI 12 Update, Xiaomi Confirms
  2. Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Launch in March
  3. Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Hit Record $68.3 Billion Following Bitcoin Rally, Research Shows
  4. Malaysian Team Turns Pineapple Waste Into Disposable Drone Parts
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro With 5G Support Listed on Multiple Certification Websites, Could Launch Soon: Report
  6. WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Terms of Service Update Makes Facebook Data Sharing Mandatory
  7. Apple to Factor in Social, Environmental Values When Calculating Top Executive Bonuses
  8. New York Stock Exchange U-Turn on China Telecom Delistings May Reverse Again
  9. Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus Smartphones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 Images Surface Online, Tipped to Be in Production in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com