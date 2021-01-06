Trading volumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges hit a daily record on Monday of over $68 billion (roughly Rs. 4,97,200 crores), research showed, highlighting the trading frenzy that has accompanied bitcoin's charge to an all-time high.

Bitcoin hit a record high $34,800 (roughly Rs. 25.4 lakhs) on Sunday, building on a 2020 rally that saw it more than quadruple as bigger US investors jumped into the market. It then fell sharply on Monday amid volatility in highly leveraged futures markets, before recovering losses.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency, ethereum, which tends to trade in tandem with Bitcoin, also on Monday hit its highest level since January 2018, touching $1,170 (roughly Rs. 85,600).

Overall daily trading volumes in cryptocurrencies hit $68.3 billion (roughly Rs. 4,99,600 crores), the data from UK research firm CryptoCompare showed on Tuesday. Daily volumes had averaged $13.1 billion (roughly Rs. 95,800 crores) in 2020, the data showed.

Bitcoin's record high came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.6 lakhs) for the first time on December 16.

Fuelling Bitcoin's rally has been the perception it can act as a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Its potential for fast gains also attracted demand.

Crypto trading volumes regularly spike during periods of extreme price swings, highlighting the central role for speculative traders in digital currency trading.

