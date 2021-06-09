Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Bitcoin Falls to Three Week Low as IRS Seeks Approval for Reporting Rules on Cryptocurrency Transfers

Bitcoin Falls to Three-Week Low as IRS Seeks Approval for Reporting Rules on Cryptocurrency Transfers

Bitcoin has slumped by half since hitting a record of almost $65,000 (roughly Rs. 47.39 lakhs) in April.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2021 10:05 IST
Bitcoin Falls to Three-Week Low as IRS Seeks Approval for Reporting Rules on Cryptocurrency Transfers

Bitcoin bottomed at $31,025 (roughly Rs. 22.6 crores), the lowest price since a shakeout on May 19

Highlights
  • Ruffer made its Bitcoin bet in November
  • Ruffer's Bitcoin profit was first reported by The Sunday Times
  • Bitcoin was last trading at $32,055.20 (roughly Rs. 23 lakhs)

Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Tuesday amid signs of institutional investor caution, while the head of the US Internal Revenue Service called for lawmakers to provide authority for tighter reporting rules on crypto transfers.

IRS chief Charles Rettig said on Tuesday that Congress needs to provide clear statutory authority for the tax agency to collect information on cryptocurrency transfers valued at over $10,000 (roughly Rs.7.2 lakhs) that largely go unreported.

Rettig said before the Senate Finance Committee that cryptocurrency market capitalisation is over $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,45,84,300 crores), with more than 8,600 exchanges worldwide. "By design, most crypto virtual currencies are designed to stay off the radar screen, so we will be challenged right now."

Earlier a spokesperson for British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management confirmed that it exited its Bitcoin bet in April with a $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,020 crores) profit amid worries over risk after quick gains in the cryptocurrency's price.

Ruffer made its Bitcoin bet in November, in what was then one of the largest signals of rising institutional interest in the digital currency. By mid-December it was worth around GBP 550 million (roughly Rs. 5,680 crores).

"Long term, we remain interested in digital assets and the role they can play in real wealth preservation," the spokesperson said. "In the short term, following the sharp increase in the Bitcoin price, we felt Bitcoin was exhibiting more risk."

Ruffer's Bitcoin profit was first reported by The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy, a major Bitcoin corporate backer, has increased the size of a junk-bond sale to help buy more Bitcoin, now targeting $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,650 crores), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was last trading at $32,055.20 (roughly Rs. 23 lakhs), down 4.5 percent on the day. It bottomed at $31,025 (roughly Rs. 22.6 crores), the lowest price since a shakeout on May 19 dropped it to near $30,000 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakhs) for the first time since January.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Available on Jio Phone, Other KaiOS-Based Smart Feature Phones

Related Stories

Bitcoin Falls to Three-Week Low as IRS Seeks Approval for Reporting Rules on Cryptocurrency Transfers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Australia's Largest Dinosaur Identified as New Species
  2. All You Need to Know About Loki, the Next Marvel Series
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Review: Loki Is a Time-Hopping Marvel Adventure Through the End of Worlds
  7. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Loki Will Also Be in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teased to Be 'Almost Here'
  10. Vivo Y73 Unboxing Video Leaks All Specifications Ahead of Its India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
  2. Nokia C01 Plus With Android 11 (Go Edition), Selfie Flash Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Cryptocurrency Exchanges Said to Scout Entry Into India Despite Potential Ban
  4. Amazon May Prove Exception to Minimum Global Tax Rate Rules
  5. US Senate Passes Sweeping Bill to Address China Tech Threat, Authorises $190 Billion for Research
  6. Bitcoin Falls to Three-Week Low as IRS Seeks Approval for Reporting Rules on Cryptocurrency Transfers
  7. WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Available on Jio Phone, Other KaiOS-Based Smart Feature Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch on June 23, Reveals Amazon Listing
  9. Microsoft Office Gets Patched for 4 Vulnerabilities That Could Impact User Security: Check Point Research
  10. Pixel June 2021 Feature Drop Brings Astrophotography in Night Sight, Locked Folder in Google Photos, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com