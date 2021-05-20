Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Tumble Slows as Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Hasn’t Sold Off Its Cryptocurrency Holdings

Musk tweeted a diamond and hands emoji, taken as a signal that Tesla had not sold off its huge Bitcoin holdings.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 May 2021 10:23 IST
Bitcoin Tumble Slows as Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Hasn’t Sold Off Its Cryptocurrency Holdings

Last week Tesla hit the brakes on letting people pay for its electric cars with Bitcoin

Highlights
  • Trading in cryptocurrencies has been banned in China since 2019
  • Bitcoin had a roller-coaster day on Wednesday
  • Musk appeared to suggest Tesla was planning to sell its Bitcoin holdings

Bitcoin's value plunged on Wednesday after China signaled a new crackdown on the cryptocurrency, but its losses were cushioned after Tesla head Elon Musk spoke up on Twitter.

The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 (roughly Rs. 21.9 lakhs) - less than half the record value it reached last month - before climbing back over $39,500 (roughly Rs. 28.8 lakhs) around 2000 GMT (1:30am IST). It was still above its level at the start of the year.

Bitcoin (price in India) recovered somewhat following tweets from Musk that featured a diamond and hands emoji, taken as a signal the company had not sold off its huge Bitcoin holdings as the CEO appeared to suggest recently.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has been banned in China since 2019 to prevent money laundering, as leaders try to stop people from shifting cash overseas. The country had been home to around 90 percent of the global trade in the sector.

In a statement, three state-backed industry associations said "cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and cryptocurrency trading speculation activities have rebounded."

The price fluctuations "seriously violate people's asset safety and disrupt normal economic and financial order," said the statement posted to social media by the People's Bank of China.

The notice warned consumers against wild speculation, adding that the "losses caused by investment transactions are borne by the consumers themselves," since Chinese law offers no protection to them. 

It reiterated that providing cryptocurrency services to customers and crypto-based financial products was illegal for Chinese financial institutions and payment providers.

"This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of London-based crypto lender Nexo.

Linghao Bao, analyst at Trivium China, said that despite the ban, Chinese investors could still find ways to buy cryptocurrencies through illegal vendors.

"There will always be a way to circumvent regulations," he said. "The point of this order is to tell financial institutions to up their game to detect these crypto-related transactions."

Bitcoin had a roller-coaster day on Wednesday, falling from $45,600 (roughly Rs. 33.3 lakhs) to under $40,000 (roughly Rs.. 29.2 lakhs), then climbing back before dropping to $30,017 (roughly Rs. 21.9 lakhs) and up again.

"This looks like your typical flash crash, but there seems to be some hesitancy in getting back in," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

'Here to stay'
Adam Reynolds, of Saxo Markets, added that avoiding use of cryptocurrency, which can be transferred out of the country, is "essential to maintaining capital controls" in China. 

Bitcoin has had a torrid few days, in good part because of Musk and Tesla.

Last week Tesla hit the brakes on letting people pay for its electric cars with Bitcoin, citing concerns about the harmful effects that mining cryptocurrencies has on the environment.

Then Musk appeared to suggest Tesla was planning to sell its huge holdings of the unit, before clarifying that the company had not sold any Bitcoin.

"Elon Musk started the ball rolling," Germany-based crypto analyst Timo Emden told AFP. "It will take some time for them to recover from this shock."

Mining cryptocurrency is a hugely energy-intensive process requiring large amounts of electricity in giant data centers.

China, which powers nearly 80 percent of the global cryptocurrency trade, relies on a particularly polluting type of coal, lignite, to power some of its mining.

"If Bitcoin was a country, it would use around the same amount of electricity a year to mine as Switzerland does in total," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

Some Chinese enthusiasts, however, remained unfazed.

"This has happened before and it happens every year...," said trader and ex-tech industry worker Zeng Jiajun. "Crypto is here to stay."  

China is in the midst of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on its fintech sector. Its biggest players - including Alibaba and Tencent - have been hit with big fines after being found guilty of monopolistic practices.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Tesla, cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Transactions Banned by China in Financial, Payment Institutions

Related Stories

Bitcoin Tumble Slows as Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Hasn’t Sold Off Its Cryptocurrency Holdings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. Google Health’s New AI Tools Can Identify Skin Issues, Potential TB patients
  3. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  4. Google Photos to Get Locked Folder, Enhanced Memories Function, More
  5. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  7. Apple Said to Ready MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps for Release
  8. Android 12 Public Beta Goes Live for Download on Select Smartphones
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  10. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
#Latest Stories
  1. China Mars Rover Zhurong Beams Back First Photos From the Red Planet
  2. Bitcoin Tumble Slows as Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Hasn’t Sold Off Its Cryptocurrency Holdings
  3. Cryptocurrency Transactions Banned by China in Financial, Payment Institutions
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G With Kryo 670 CPU, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem Launched
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Series Launch Date Confirmed as May 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Sony Xperia Ace 2 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Spotify to Provide Podcast Transcripts, Increase Readability Features, Allow Playlist Download on Wear OS
  8. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo With Up to 17 Hours of Total Playback, 88ms Latency Launched
  9. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Android Tablet With Snapdragon 660 SoC, IP67 Rating Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch Tipped via Bluetooth SIG Listing: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com