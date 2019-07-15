Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows

US President Donald Trump had criticised Bitcoin, Libra, and other cryptocurrencies last week.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows

Bitcoin slumped more than 10 percent over the weekend to a two-week low as fears of a crackdown of cryptocurrencies grew on mounting scrutiny of Facebook's planned Libra digital coin.

Bitcoin fell 11.1 percent from Friday to $9,855 (roughly Rs. 6.75 lakhs) early on Monday, its lowest since July 2. The original cryptocurrency slumped 10.4 percent on Sunday alone, its second-biggest daily drop this year. It was last up 0.5 percent at $10,245.

Politicians and financial regulators across the world have called for scrutiny of Facebook's Libra coin, with concerns ranging from consumer protection and privacy to its potential systemic risks given the social media giant's global reach.

US President Donald Trump criticised Bitcoin, Libra and other cryptocurrencies last week, demanding that firms seek a banking charter and subject themselves to US. and global regulations if they wanted to "become a bank".

Bitcoin, which initially shrugged off Trump's tweet, fell sharply after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell called for a halt to Facebook's project until concerns from privacy to money-laundering were addressed.

"Together they have increased the tail risk that the US will look to crack down on it in some way," said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at crypto firm NKB Group in London.

Underscoring the growing attention on Facebook's plans, Japanese authorities have also set up a working group to look at Libra's possible impact on monetary policy and financial regulation, government sources told Reuters.

European Central Bank policymaker Benoit Coeure is due to deliver a preliminary report on the matter at a meeting of G7 finance ministers this week in Chantilly, north of Paris.

Bitcoin climbed nearly 55% in nine days after Facebook unveiled its plans for Libra on June 18, touching an 18-month high of nearly $14,000. The project has boosted hopes among some investors that cryptocurrencies could gain wider acceptance.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin
LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound
Xiaomi Continues Chip Strategy Revamp With Investment in Semiconductor Designer
Honor Smartphones
Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  2. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  3. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  4. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Colour Variant Goes Official in India
  7. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  8. Realme 3i with Helio P60 SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, All You Need To Know
  2. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
  3. Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
  4. Prime Day 2019 Sale Offers: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Headphones
  5. Huawei Watch GT Active With Up to Two-Weeks Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Snapchat Testing Netflix-Like Homepage for Shows Featuring Stars, Influencers
  7. Facebook's VR Dream May Never Take Off, Oculus Co-Founder Says
  8. Xiaomi Continues Chip Strategy Revamp With Investment in Semiconductor Designer
  9. Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows
  10. LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.