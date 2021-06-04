Technology News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin vs Gold: Which Investment in 2021 Would Have Made You Richer?

Bitcoin is being called 'digital gold’. How does it compare to investment in gold, and also Dogecoin?

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 June 2021 14:03 IST
Bitcoin price reached an all-time high of nearly $65,000 (roughly Rs. 47.5 lakh) in April 2021

  • Bitcoin price has appreciated by 30 percent since January 1, 2021
  • Dogecoin price has increased 10-fold in the same time period
  • Gold price has remained largely static in 2021

Cryptocurrency trading is becoming more mainstream. And even though predicting the future of this volatile market is wild speculation, the rapid rise in the valuation of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin this year has caught the imagination of millennials. But there are still many who are not convinced of the long-term future of cryptocurrencies and would rather invest conservatively in assets like gold, — a traditional hedge against currency devaluation and volatility. So, what's the better investment? Put another way, let's see which out of these assets would have made you richer today had you invested at the beginning of this year. 

Bitcoin, throughout 2020, was being called “digital gold” because it mirrored the precious metal's trajectory when the global economy faltered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The cryptocurrency attained a market capitalisation of nearly $1 trillion early in 2021 and appeared to rival gold as a store of value that was likely to appreciate much more over time. But then, the market crashed and much of the gains were washed out n May this year.

On January 1 this year, Bitcoin price in India was a little over $29,300 (Rs 21.38 lakh), according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at around $37,600 (Rs 27.44 lakh) — a rise of nearly 30 percent despite the market crash.

On the other hand, in the international market on June 3, gold prices were at $1,904.36 (roughly Rs. 1.39 lakh) per ounce. On Tuesday (June 1), gold prices had hit their highest level since January 8 at $1,916.40 (roughly Rs. 1.39 lakh). Between January 1 and June 4, the value of gold has remained relatively static at around $1,893.66 (roughly Rs. 1.38 lakh) per ounce, according to Goldprice.org.

Considering you invested Rs 10,000 in each of the two on January 1, your Bitcoin investment would have risen by 30 percent to Rs 13,000 today, but your investment in gold would have remained largely unchanged..

To make it a lot more interesting, if you had invested Rs 10,000 in the meme currency Dogecoin on January 1, your investment today, June 4, would have appreciated 100-fold. Dogecoin price in India has risen dramatically from $0.004 (roughly Rs. 0.30) on January 1 to $0.39 on June 4 (roughly Rs.28), according to CoinMarketCap.

However, the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market suggests that the status of Bitcoin and Dogecoin as viable alternatives to gold or any other traditional asset is debatable.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin vs gold, cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, Gold, Investment, Trading
