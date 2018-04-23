Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Dealings Banned by Iran's Central Bank

 
, 23 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Dealings Banned by Iran's Central Bank

Iran banned the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over how best to regulate the technology.

"The use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in all the country's monetary and financial centres was banned," the central bank said in a statement overnight.

It said the government's money-laundering committee had taken the decision in late December and it was now being put into effect.

The ban came because "all cryptocurrencies have the capacity to be turned into a means for money-laundering and financing terrorism and in general can be turned into a means for transferring criminals' money," it added.

Many in Iran see great potential in digital currencies as a way to overcome problems related to international sanctions and difficulties facing the country's ailing banks.

Earlier this year, the country's 36-year-old telecoms minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi set up a team to create Iran's own cryptocurrency.

But there are also fears that the technology could undermine the country's already weak banking system and exacerbate capital flight.

Iranians working in the fledgeling private cryptocurrency market said the ban was unlikely to affect their operations.

"This ruling referred directly to banks, financial institutions and currency exchangers that work with the central bank," Hadi Nemati, who works for cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinex, told AFP.

"In my opinion, it doesn't include the general public - it's not a total ban on cryptocurrencies."

Coinex had however halted activity on its exchange platform because "we always want to make sure we comply with the law", he said.

"But I have seen other crypto exchanges were still working normally."

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coinex, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Iran, Internet
SwiftKey for Android Now Supports Urdu, 4 Other Languages
Uber Eats Finds Itself Under the Regulatory Scanner in Australia
Best AC deals
Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Dealings Banned by Iran's Central Bank
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 With 6-Inch 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Ceramic Back Panel Teased Officially
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Leaked Retail Box Reveals Specifications, Features
  4. OnePlus 6 to Launch in India 'Soon', Amazon India Registration Page Live
  5. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge Offers 3GB Data With 1 Day Validity to Beat Jio
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi Mi 7 May Launch in Q3 2018 With 3D Facial Sensing Tech
  8. Moto G6 and E5 Launched, New WhatsApp Features, and More News This Week
  9. Amazon India to Double Down on Groceries, Foray Deeper Into Fresh Produce
  10. Apple Loses Over $60 Billion in Market Cap on 'iPhone Fears'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.