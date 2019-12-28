Technology News
loading

Bitcoin's Purported Creator Says His Fortune May Remain Locked

Many investors doubt that Craig Wright has an extensive trust to access.

By | Updated: 28 December 2019 15:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bitcoin's Purported Creator Says His Fortune May Remain Locked

Some investors have been concerned that a dump of the coins could affect the market

Highlights
  • Craig Wright refused to surrender his Bitcoin holdings
  • Wright is a controversial figure in the world of cryptocurrencies
  • He claimed that he didn't intend to dump his family's BTC

The man who claims he invented the world's largest cryptocurrency and was ordered by a judge to surrender about $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,428 crores) of his Bitcoin holdings said he may not be able to do so anytime soon. In a statement to Bloomberg News, Craig Wright said that he "cannot be certain that information will in fact arrive" to help identify the coins he has to split in a legal dispute. The Australian scientist added that he hasn't said the "private keys" to those coins would become available or be actually used next month.

Earlier this year, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach, Florida, said Wright submitted false documents and lied in the legal dispute. He ruled that the late Dave Kleiman owned half of all Bitcoins that Wright mined through 2013, and half of all intellectual property he created. At the time, half of the Bitcoins was valued at about $4 billion, but the digital token's price has declined since. The ultimate test may be whether Wright is actually able to deliver the Bitcoins to his former partner's estate.

Wright is a controversial figure, with many in the cryptocurrency community believing he didn't invent Bitcoin and doesn't have any extensive holdings. Still, some investors have been concerned that a dump of the coins, supposedly locked in a complicated trust holding about $6 billion, could affect the market.

"I do not intend to dump my family's BTC as some people suspect or want, as this would hurt many people in the industry," Wright said in the statement, referring to his Bitcoin fortune.

Reinhart found "clear and convincing evidence" that demonstrates the encrypted trust file doesn't exist and that Wright's testimony about it was "intentionally false," Vel Freedman of Roche Freedman LLP, representing the Kleiman estate, said in an email. The plaintiffs' position has always been that Wright has access to the Bitcoin now and "no bonded courier" needs to arrive for him to get access, he added.

The lawsuit hasn't been resolved yet.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Craig Wright Says He Invented Bitcoin, Now He's Suing Those Who Doubt Him

Bitcoin Has a Governance Problem, No Matter Who Created It

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Craig Wright, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
2020 iPad Pro Purported Renders Suggest iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Rear Cameras
Flying Cars to Hyperloop: A Review of Tech Predictions

Related Stories

Bitcoin's Purported Creator Says His Fortune May Remain Locked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  2. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  3. China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  6. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  7. Vivo V17 Review
  8. Check Out These Great Photos Taken During Today’s Solar Eclipse
  9. From The Witcher to The Family Man, Our Favourite Series in 2019
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin's Purported Creator Says His Fortune May Remain Locked
  2. 2020 iPad Pro Purported Renders Suggest iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. This Tiny Island Nation of 11,000 People Is Cashing in Thanks to Its .tv TLD
  5. 26GHz Band Inclusion in Spectrum Auction Said to Be a Distant Possibility
  6. China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission
  7. The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Autumn 2020 on Disney+
  8. Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
  9. Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
  10. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.