NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bing’s Day-Long Outage in China Believed to Be Technical Error, Not Censors' Block

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Bing’s Day-Long Outage in China Believed to Be Technical Error, Not Censors' Block

Search engine Bing's outage in China last week was a technical error, rather than an intentional censorship block, a source familiar with the matter said, although Chinese authorities and Microsoft have not commented on the topic.

From a technical perspective, a person at Microsoft Corp told Reuters, the site appeared to have been blocked in a manner similar to sites blocked by the government.

But the company had received no prior notice from authorities, and the disruption was not intentional on the part of the government, added the person, who declined to be identified, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Microsoft was not immediately available for comment on Monday. Last week, although it confirmed the outage, it declined to give details.

The Cyberspace Administration of China did not respond immediately to a faxed request from Reuters seeking comment.

Starting from Thursday, Internet users in China attempting to access cn.bing.com, the search engine's domestic URL, found themselves directed to an error page.

Attempts to log on to Facebook, Google search, or other sites blocked by China's Great Firewall, encountered the same fate.

Service had resumed by late on Friday, however.

Engineers at ExpressVPN, a provider of virtual private network (VPN) software allowing internet users in China to access censored websites, ran tests during the outage to determine its origin.

They found that rather than domain name service (DNS) poisoning, the most common means for blocking sites under the Great Firewall, Bing's outage appeared to employ a technique known as "black-holing".

With this method, rather than re-directing to a dummy server traffic headed for a specific website, the traffic is simply cut off en route, usually at the internet service provider (ISP) level.

Express VPN Vice President Harold Li said blackholing boosts the likelihood of an accidental block, versus the more typical DNS poisoning, though he added that the company could not confirm the exact nature of the outage.

"We have no idea if it was an accident or not, but it's much easier to make the mistake of blocking Bing when you're blocking a set of IP addresses," he said, referring to website addresses.

Bing has long been the only major overseas search engine accessible in China, which blocked access to Alphabet's Google search platform starting in 2010. Microsoft alters Bing's results to avoid politically sensitive topics, in line with government policy.

Bing's outage came a day after a widely read article by a Chinese journalist criticising the quality of search results from Baidu, the dominant domestic search engine.

That led some Internet users to speculate the two incidents were related. The company has endured regular public backlash since 2016, when a Chinese student died after seeking treatment at a hospital that advertised on Baidu.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bing, China, Microsoft, Great Firewall
OnePlus 6T Users Complain About a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
Pricee
Bing’s Day-Long Outage in China Believed to Be Technical Error, Not Censors' Block
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Launch Expected Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  3. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
  4. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  5. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  7. Zomato Announces Food Carnival 'Zomaland', to Launch in 2019
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch
  9. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  10. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Film of All-Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.