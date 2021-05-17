Technology News
loading

Bill Gates Said to Have Left Microsoft Board Amid Probe into Relationship With Employee

It was "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," a spokeswoman for Bill Gates told the Wall Street Journal.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 May 2021 10:06 IST
Bill Gates Said to Have Left Microsoft Board Amid Probe into Relationship With Employee

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The employee, an engineer, claimed in a letter to have had a sexual relationship with Gates over years

Highlights
  • Gates left Microsoft to focus more on his philanthropic organisation
  • Board members asked about links between Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
  • He left his full-time role at Microsoft in 2008

Bill Gates left the Microsoft board in 2020 as the board pursued an investigation into the billionaire's romantic relationship with a female employee, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The founder and former head of the US technology giant stepped down as board chair in March 2020.

"Microsoft board members decided that Bill Gates needed to step down from its board in 2020 as they pursued an investigation into the billionaire's prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate," the Journal reported, citing people close to the matter.

This was "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," a spokeswoman for Gates told the Journal.

According to the spokeswoman, Gates left Microsoft to focus more on his philanthropic organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates and his wife Melinda, who co-founded their charity two decades ago to battle global poverty and disease, announced their divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage.

A spokesperson for Microsoft told AFP that the company was alerted in the second half of 2019 that "Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000. A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation."

The employee, an engineer, claimed in a letter to have had a sexual relationship with Gates "over years," the Journal reported.

According to the Journal, some board members also asked about links between Gates and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking minors.

Gates's team assured the board the Microsoft founder had met Epstein for "philanthropic reasons" and "regretted doing so," the Journal said.

Gates, who founded Microsoft in 1975, stepped down as the company's CEO in 2000, saying he wanted to focus on his foundation.

He left his full-time role at Microsoft in 2008.

His seat as board director, which he left in March 2020, was the last position that officially linked him to the company.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bill Gates, Microsoft, Melinda Gates, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India

Related Stories

Bill Gates Said to Have Left Microsoft Board Amid Probe into Relationship With Employee
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  2. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  3. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  6. Bitcoin Price Drops After Report Binance Under US Probe, Tesla Fallout
  7. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  9. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours'
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Crash Victim Lauded 'Full Self-Driving' in TikTok Videos
  2. Bill Gates Said to Have Left Microsoft Board Amid Probe into Relationship With Employee
  3. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  4. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Specifications Tipped via FCC Listing, India Launch Not Likely
  5. Apple Discontinuing Space Gray Colourway for Its Magic Keyboards, Mice, More Accessories
  6. Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon
  7. Chip Shortage to Cost Automakers $110 Billion in Revenues in 2021: AlixPartners
  8. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More
  9. NASA Exercise Finds That No Tech Is Available to Stop an Asteroid’s Collision With Earth
  10. Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com