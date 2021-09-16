Technology News
loading

Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny

Facebook was sued by the US FTC last year, alleging the social media company broke antitrust law.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:53 IST
Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny

FTC staff found that Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft together had 616 acquisitions

Highlights
  • The FTC sued Facebook last year
  • The Justice Department was reviewing vertical merger guidelines
  • Collective impact of acquisitions can lead to monopolistic behaviour

US Federal Trade Commission staff presented data on Wednesday on small acquisitions by five big technology companies, and the agency scrapped guidelines on vertical mergers which combine a company with a supplier - both steps indicating plans to be tougher on deals.

Following a study begun during the Trump administration, the FTC staff found that Facebook, Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft together had 616 acquisitions from 2010 to 2019 that were above $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.3 crores) but too small to be reported to antitrust agencies, among other findings.

Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, a Democrat, said looking at deals individually was inadequate. "I think of serial acquisitions as a Pac-Man strategy. Each individual merger viewed independently may not seem to have significant impact. But the collective impact of hundreds of smaller acquisitions, can lead to a monopolistic behaviour," she said.

Commissioner Christine Wilson, a Republican, called for a similar study on health care mergers.

The FTC sued Facebook last year, alleging the social media company broke antitrust law. It has asked a judge to undo Facebook's deals for photosharing app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp although both were reviewed by the agency.

The FTC, which began holding open meetings after progressive Lina Khan became chair in June, also voted to withdraw Trump-era guidelines regarding vertical deals. Republicans Wilson and Noah Phillips opposed the decision.

The Justice Department said in a statement it was reviewing both vertical merger guidelines and guidelines on horizontal deals, or mergers of competitors.

"The department's review has already identified several aspects of the guidelines that deserve close scrutiny, and we will work closely with the FTC to update them as appropriate," Richard Powers, acting head of the antitrust division, said in a statement.

The FTC rarely seeks to stop vertical deals but recently asked a judge to block biotech company Illumina's deal to buy Grail. The companies seek to market a blood test to diagnose dozens of types of cancer.

The five commissioners voted along party lines to approve a policy statement on a rule requiring consumers be notified of any unauthorised use of health data. Commissioners also approved a process for accepting input on potential rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, FTC, Lina Khan, Instagram, WhatsApp
Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024

Related Stories

Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Why Your Account Could Be Banned
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  7. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  9. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  10. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pro Delivers Over 55 Percent Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Geekbench Test Suggests
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Measures Against Illegal Activities; Bans Over 140,000 Accounts in a Week
  3. This Startup Is Converting Vintage Cars Into Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles to Save Them From Landfills
  4. Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny
  5. Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024
  6. iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Reportedly Discontinued, Delisted From Apple India Store
  7. DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30; Global X70 Pro, Pro+ May Feature Gimbal Camera
  9. Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion
  10. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com