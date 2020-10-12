Technology News
loading

Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report

The “hit list” could include the likes of Amazon, Google, and Facebook and will be based on parameters such as market share and number of users.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 October 2020 12:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report

The EU is preparing to force big technology companies to share their customer data with smaller rivals

Highlights
  • EU is planning to enforce new, tougher regulations on 20 big tech firms
  • The companies could be forced to share data with smaller rivals
  • They will also have to be more transparent about how they gather data

European Union regulators are making a 'hit list' of up to 20 large internet companies, potentially including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet's Google, that will be facing new and tougher rules aimed at curbing their market power, the Financial Times reported. The big technology platforms will have to comply with tougher regulation than smaller competitors, says the report, citing people familiar with the discussions. New rules will force the companies to share data with rivals and be more transparent on how they gather information, the report said.

The list will be made based on parameters like market share and number of users, the report said, adding that the exact number of companies and the precise criteria for the list was still being discussed.

The EU is preparing to force big technology companies to share their customer data with smaller rivals, the publication had noted in another report published on September 30, citing an early draft of the 'Digital Services Act' regulations.

The draft suggests that technology giants may be banned from preferential treatment of their own services on their sites or platforms, to the detriment of rivals. The report had said that companies should not be allowed to pre-install their own applications on hardware devices, such as laptops or phones, or force other companies to exclusively pre-install their software.

When reached out for comments by Reuters, Goole had pointed to a blog post it had published in late September, which details its response to the draft regulations.

"The question is not whether data mobility or data access should be facilitated, but how to achieve their benefits without sacrificing product quality or innovation incentives," Google had said in the post.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google, EU
Vivo Y73s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon

Related Stories

Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  2. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  6. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  7. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  8. 5G iPhone Expected to Star at Apple Event
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Phones Tipped to Launch October 26
  10. iPhone 11, S20+ Sale Offers Are Great, but Will There Be Enough Stock?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon
  3. Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report
  4. Vivo Y73s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be Launched on October 14, Sandstone Black Variant Expected
  6. iPhone 12 Users May Face 5G Connectivity Issues in the UK: Report
  7. Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals
  8. Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched
  10. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com