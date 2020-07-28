Technology News
loading

US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business

The bill, known as the Bad Ads Act, aims to crack down on invasive data gathering by large tech brands such as Facebook and Google.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2020 17:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business

The bill, is titled "Behavioral Advertising Decisions Are Downgrading Services (Bad Ads) Act"

Highlights
  • The new bill aims to crack down on invasive data gathering
  • It does so by threatening Section 230
  • Section 230 shields online businesses from lawsuits over user content

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Tuesday introduced legislation that would penalise large tech companies that sell or show targeted advertisements by threatening a legal immunity enjoyed by the industry - the latest onslaught on Big Tech's business practices.

The bill, titled "Behavioral Advertising Decisions Are Downgrading Services (Bad Ads) Act," aims to crack down on invasive data gathering by large technology companies such as Facebook and Alphabet's Google that target users based on their behavioral insights.

It does so by threatening Section 230 - part of the Communications Decency Act — that shields online businesses from lawsuits over content posted by users. The legal shield has recently come under scrutiny from both Democrat and Republican lawmakers concerned about online content moderation decisions by technology companies.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Brian Schatz and No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune will hold a hearing to examine the role of Section 230. The senators recently introduced legislation to reform the federal law.

In May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks new regulatory oversight of tech firms' content moderation decisions, and he backed legislation to scrap or weaken Section 230 in an attempt to regulate social media platforms.

"Big Tech's manipulative advertising regime comes with a massive hidden price tag for consumers while providing almost no return to anyone but themselves," said Hawley, an outspoken critic of tech companies and a prominent Trump ally. "From privacy violations to harming children to suppression of speech, the ramifications are very real."

His recent legislation to ban federal employees from using Chinese social media app TikTok on their government-issued phones was passed unanimously by the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and will be taken up by the US Senate for a vote.

Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Google, Bad Ads Act, Donald Trump
Facebook Gains Temporary Halt to EU Antitrust Data Demands

Related Stories

US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  3. OnePlus Nord Review
  4. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
  5. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Screen Said to Come With iPhone 11 Size Notch
  6. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  8. Everybody Needs a Plan B, Here Are Some PUBG Mobile Alternatives
  9. Logitech MX Master 3 With Up to 70 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Airtel No Longer Offers Equal Discounts Under Superhero Programme
#Latest Stories
  1. US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business
  2. Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999
  3. Facebook Gains Temporary Halt to EU Antitrust Data Demands
  4. Emoji 13.1 With Face in Clouds, Mending Heart, Gender Options for Bearded Emoji, and More Announced
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Buds Live Europe Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Nubia Red Magic TWS Gaming Earphones With 39ms Latency and LED Lights Announced
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Specifications, Features Tipped in Hands-On Videos and Plugin App Teardown
  8. Airtel Silently Modifies Superhero Programme to Reduce Discounts on Recharge Plans
  9. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tencent Offers to Buy Out Chinese Search Engine Sogou in Over $2-billion Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com