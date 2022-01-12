Technology News
Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival, as Big Bazaar Partners With Ercess Live

Ercess Live will be handling the overall aspect of Influencer Marketing for its Big Bazaar collaboration.

By ANI | Updated: 12 January 2022 15:10 IST
Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival, as Big Bazaar Partners With Ercess Live

The collaboration will help Big Bazaar to take on the likes of Big Basket, and Jio Mart

Highlights
  • Big Bazaar is planning to provide shopping offers as part of this move
  • The contract was signed in December 2021
  • Big Basket and Jio Mart are top players in online grocery delivery now

Ercess Live, a Bangalore-based event marketing technology startup has signed a contract with Big Bazaar to help the company to market its new home delivery services across the South Indian market.

The brand will be leveraging its huge network of influencers in India and a variety of marketing strategies to help Big Bazaar take on the likes of Big Basket, and Jio Mart.

The contract was signed in December 2021 and is planned to bring into action around the middle of January 2022. Under this collaboration, Big Bazaar is preparing to provide its customers with exceptional shopping offers, benefits of which can be redeemed at the time of checkout.

Ercess Live will be handling the overall aspect of Influencer Marketing for this collaboration. The marketing technology startup is targeting a variety of influencers ranging from micro to macro including a lot of mompreneurs, mom-bloggers, and food bloggers especially as they are very relevant to the segment.

Talking about the current market situation, the founder of Ercess Live Vishal Jaiswal says, "we are seeing a rapid increase and adaption of influencer marketing among many big brands across the world. The entire industry is effectively making its transition from the processes of traditional marketing to influencer marketing to reach a larger and much broader audience. I believe that within this decade, influencer marketing will surpass the paid advertisement segment completely." "We are glad to collaborate with Big Bazaar to launch their Q-commerce segment", he added.

In an attempt to use their resources in helping to safeguard mother nature, Ercess Live is also working on their initiative where they are planting a tree for every subscription they sell.

Prior to this collaboration, Ercess Live has already worked with a large number of big companies across India and had even manifested a strong foothold in the International markets. According to their reports, they have worked with 700 brands and managed campaigns worth millions of dollars to date. It also has a wide range of marketing products that can be used by event organizers to promote and sell their event tickets. As a leading MarTech startup, Ercess Live is bringing very creative marketing strategies to the table to help brands and businesses manage their event marketing from a central system effectively.

