Technology News
loading

Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi said that this effort will connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 March 2021 12:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BJP4India

PM Modi said that at core of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values for the larger humanity

Highlights
  • PM Modi said when the Bhagavad Gita was born there was conflict
  • Many feel that humanity is passing through similar conflict now
  • Bhagavad Gita could provide strength and direction to emerge victorious

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita on Thursday. Speaking at the event via video conferencing, the prime minister said 1.3 billion people of India have decided their course of action of making India Atmanirbhar, or self-reliant.

Asserting that a self-reliant India is good for the world, PM Modi said that at the core of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values "not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity."

"In the long term, only a self-reliant India is in everyone's interest. At the core of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Atmanirbhar Bharat is good for the world," he said.

In the recent past, when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them, he said.

"Our scientists worked in a quick time to come out with vaccines. Now, India is humbled that vaccines made in India are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what the Bhagavad Gita teaches us," the prime minister stressed.

He said when the Bhagavad Gita was born there was conflict and many feel that humanity is passing through similar conflict and challenges now, the Prime Minister said.

"The world is fighting a tough battle against a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. The economic and social impacts are also far reaching. In such a time, the path shown in Bhagavad Gita becomes ever relevant," he asserted.

It could provide strength and direction to once again emerge victorious from the challenges humanity faces, he said.

"In India, we saw many instances of this. Our people-powered fight against COVID-19, the outstanding spirit of the people, the courage of citizens, one can say that behind this is a glimpse of what the Gita highlights," he said.

Noting that Ebooks are becoming very popular specially among the youth, the prime minister said that this effort will connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita.

The beauty of the Gita is in its depth, diversity, and flexibility, he said.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kindle, Swami Chidbhavananda, Bhagavad Gita
Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India

Related Stories

Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  4. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  6. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  7. Jio Fastest in Broadband Speeds, Vi in Mobile Data: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  8. Want to Send Videos Without Sound on WhatsApp? Here’s How You Can Do That
  9. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Wallpapers Surface Online; Pro Model Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM
  6. Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  7. Parler Blocked on Apple's App Store After US Capitol Riot Review
  8. Vimeo Reviewing Use of Its Platform by Myanmar Military-Controlled TV Network MRTV
  9. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  10. Microsoft Mail Exchange Server Flaw Exploited by at Least 10 Hacking Groups, Researchers Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com