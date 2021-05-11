Technology News
loading

BabyChakra Exposed Data of Indian Parents, Children to Hacking, Say Researchers

The vulnerability was fixed by BabyChakra after VPN Mentor reached out to the company.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 May 2021 16:50 IST
BabyChakra Exposed Data of Indian Parents, Children to Hacking, Say Researchers

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Mati Mango

BabyChakra’s data could be used by hackers to target its users, researchers said

Highlights
  • BabyChakra was found exposing user data in February
  • The company was informed about the issue shortly after its discovery
  • BabyChakra confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it has fixed the vulnerability

Indian parenting platform BabyChakra exposed data of its users — which includes parents and indirectly their children — to hacking due to a misconfiguration in one of its servers, according to researchers. The issue made over 5.5 million files publicly accessible. The researchers claimed that the files included millions of photos and videos of BabyChakra's users and some of them even contained sensitive subjects, such as medical test results and prescriptions uploaded by the users on the platform. Some photos exposed are also said to be associated with the children and families of the affected users. Mumbai-based BabyChakra offers a social network to parents let them to discuss their problems with experts.

The research team at VPNMentor, led by Israeli security researcher Noam Rotem, discovered the issue within the BabyChakra platform in February and reported it to the company shortly after an initial investigation. It exposed private data of at least a few hundred thousand individuals, the researchers claimed. The exposed data included photos and videos of people using BabyChakra to get parenting advice and medical consultation on the platform, according to the researchers.

In addition to the media content, the data included over 35,000 invoices and 19,800 packaging slips from the purchases made through the BabyChakra website. It exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over 55,000 users, including minors, as per the researchers. The data is said to have carried full names, phone numbers, residential addresses, and purchase details of the affected users.

babychakra data expose image vpnmentor BabyChakra

BabyChakra was exposing personally identifiable information (PII) of over 55,000 users
Photo Credit: VPNMentor

 

The remainder of the files exposed by BabyChakra included over 132,000 records relating to its customers that all were obtained from various sources, including third-party applications like Facebook. The entire data is said to be 259GB in size.

“BabyChakra's failure to adequately store and secure such a massive amount of data has significant implications for its customers — and the company itself,” the researchers said in a blog post.

The VPNMentor team said they had first informed BabyChakra of the issue on February 9, though the company did not respond to them despite being contacted multiple times.

The researchers said that the data was found secured by the company on April 26, after which they informed Gadgets 360 about the data exposure on April 27.

But BabyChakra founder Naiyaa Saggi told Gadgets 360 that it did not find any vulnerabilities, and the misconfiguration issue was fixed after VPNMentor researchers reached out.

“We undertake security audits as soon as we receive any emails.” she said over email. “We have been in touch with VPNMentor, and they have also confirmed that there are no vulnerabilities exposed.”

She added that BabyChakra was also in the process of initiating quarterly security audits to protect against any such vulnerabilities in the future.

The VPNMentor researchers noted in its blog post that the exposed data and contact information could be used by cybercriminals and hackers for fraudulent activities, such as phishing campaigns, email frauds, identity and physical thefts, and malicious software attacks, among others.

Founded in 2015, BabyChakra is claimed to serve more than two million families a month through its platform for parenting guidance. Its app is touted to generate over five lakh pieces of content on a monthly basis and has more than 2,500 bloggers and influencers among its users.

Apart from offering services such as an online community and expert consultation, BabyChakra launched an online marketplace for pregnant women, infants, and new parents in 2018, and hired executives from popular Indian startups such as FreeCharge and Jabong.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BabyChakra data leak, BabyChakra, VPNMentor, data expose, data leak
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sugar-Coated Brain Implants: Scientists Find Sweet Solution to a Hard Problem
Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' Gaming, Workstation Laptop CPUs Announced

Related Stories

    BabyChakra Exposed Data of Indian Parents, Children to Hacking, Say Researchers
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
    2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
    3. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
    4. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
    5. Google Starts Showing COVID-19 Vaccine, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Updates in India
    6. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
    7. Harley-Davidson Goes All-Electric, Launches LiveWire Motorcycle Brand
    8. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
    9. GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
    10. Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched
    #Latest Stories
    1. Gerald Cotten Death: Podcast Exit Scam Takes Deep Dive Into Blockchain Whiz’s Mysterious Demise
    2. Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' Gaming, Workstation Laptop CPUs Announced
    3. BabyChakra Exposed Data of Indian Parents, Children to Hacking, Say Researchers
    4. Sugar-Coated Brain Implants: Scientists Find Sweet Solution to a Hard Problem
    5. Dogecoin Rap: Check Out This Fun Song That Charts the Cryptocurrency’s Story
    6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases Sanhok Map, Release Date Still a Mystery
    7. Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    8. Tesla Said to Halt Plans to Buy Shanghai Land as US-China Tensions Weigh
    9. Ola to Offer Free Delivery of Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 Relief in India Starting With Bengaluru
    10. Twitter Donates $15 Million for COVID-19 Relief in India
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com