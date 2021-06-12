Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game

Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game

Ather Energy might make a video game, but it won't be for the dashboard of its electric scooter like the Tesla Model S Plaid.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 June 2021 13:27 IST
Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game

Photo Credit: Ather Energy/ Twitter

Ather Energy on Twitter showed preview of a racing video game that it could be making

Highlights
  • Ather Energy joked about why it does not run games like Tela on it EVs
  • Many users responded with what they wanted on the scooter's dashboard
  • The Indian electric scooter maker then said it will develop a racing game

Ather Energy, an Indian electric scooter maker, on Friday, said that like Tesla's Model S Plaid, they, too, could have had Cyberpunk 2077 on the dashboard, had Indian roads been a bit better. Well, let us explain. Ather's take on Twitter, perhaps in a lighter vein, came a day after Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, demonstrated that the new Model S Plaid was capable of running Cyberpunk 2077 on its new infotainment system matching “the level of PlayStation5”. Reacting to this, Ather tweeted: "Tesla's Model S Plaid can run Cyberpunk 2077 on the dashboard. We could have done the same, but you're already playing GTA when you ride on Indian roads".

The tweet gained traction and soon many suggested what Ather could instead do on the "dashboard" of its scooter. "I've been asking for Netflix since ages!" wrote a user, @thescreamingdad. And he wasn't disappointed. We mean the user got a response from the company.

"Stranger Things have happened before (and might even happen on the dashboard in the future)," Ather wrote back to the query.

"Road Rash next," typed @jhaverinator, and the company soon replied with a query response of their own.

Another user, @a_RadicalMind, talked about the economic side of it. "The real reason: Tesla can put a 35,000/- gaming hardware on a 1,00,00,000/- car. But no one can put 35,000/- hardware on a 1,85,000/- scooter. That would be 20 percent of scooter's price. If Ather makes a 20 lakh scooters, then the economics will work," wrote the user.

Ather had a hilarious response ready for this user too

Following these interactions and with several other users on Twitter, Ather, in the subsequent tweet to the original one, said: "Since you folks really seem to like the idea of Ather + racing games, if this gets 500 retweets then we'll start developing this game."

At the time of writing, the tweet was still a long way off from getting 500 retweets, but it has led to speculation that Ather might be seriously considering entering the video game market. It will be interesting to observe Ather over the next few days now that it has almost committed to developing a video game.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Musk, during the demo, said that there had never been a car with the state-of-the-art computing technology, "state of the art infotainment where this is literally at the level of a PlayStation 5”.

“This is actual PlayStation 5-level performance… yes it can run Cyberpunk. It's high frame rate, it will do 60fps with state-of-the-art games,” a report in The Verge quoted him as saying.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ather Energy, Elon Musk, Video Game, Tesla, Telsa Model S Plaid, EV, electric scooter
Volkswagen Says Data Breach at Vendor Impacted 3.3 Million Customers, Prospective Buyers in North America
Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased

Related Stories

Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. NASA Shares Stunning Images of Solar Eclipse on Instagram
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  4. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  7. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  8. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  9. Realme C21 Review: Android on a Budget
  10. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series May Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 3
  2. Google Sheets Has an Easter Egg That Celebrates LGBTQ Community: Type Pride and See What Happens
  3. Anker Soundcore Life P3 TWS Earbuds With 6 Mics, Gaming Mode, and 35 Hours Playback Launched
  4. Does Cyberpunk 2077 Run at 'PS5-Level' in Tesla Model S Plaid? Elon Musk Says So
  5. Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  6. Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased
  7. Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game
  8. Volkswagen Says Data Breach at Vendor Impacted 3.3 Million Customers, Prospective Buyers in North America
  9. SketchAR App Lets People Create and Auction Their Art as NFTs
  10. China’s Mars Rover Zhurong Seen Exploring the Red Planet in First Photos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com