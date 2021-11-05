Technology News
loading

AT&T, Verizon to Delay 5G Deployment Due to Flight Safety Concerns: US Regulators

US regulators said the two companies will "voluntarily pause" the commercial rollout "to further assess any impact on aviation safety.”

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2021 11:48 IST
AT&T, Verizon to Delay 5G Deployment Due to Flight Safety Concerns: US Regulators

"It is critical that these discussions be informed by the science and the data," AT&T said in statement

Highlights
  • AT&T, Verizon planned to start using 5G network on December 5
  • Pilots to be alerted about the "potential degradation" of safety systems
  • AT&T said it would push back deployment to January 5

Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon agreed to push back deployment of a new 5G frequency band to allow time to address air safety concerns, US regulators said Thursday.

The two companies will "voluntarily pause" the commercial rollout "to further assess any impact on aviation safety technologies," the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission said in a joint statement.

The two companies had planned to begin using the 5G network on December 5, after spending tens of billions of dollars to purchase licenses.

But aviation regulators have worried about the possible interference of the signals with flight safety equipment.

The agencies pledged "to coordinate closely to ensure that the United States keeps pace with the rest of the world in deploying next-generation communications technologies safely and without undue delay."

The FAA on Tuesday issued a special bulletin to aircraft manufacturers and radio altimeter manufacturers recommending analysis of potential interference at the 3.7 to 3.8 Ghz levels, as well as at frequencies between 4.2 and 4.4 GHz.

Airlines should alert pilots to the "potential degradation" of safety systems "dependent upon radio altimeters," the FAA said.

"There have not yet been proven reports of harmful interference due to wireless broadband operations internationally, although this issue is continuing to be studied," the FAA said.

AT&T said it would push back deployment to January 5.

"It is critical that these discussions be informed by the science and the data," the company said in statement. "That is the only path to enabling experts and engineers to assess whether any legitimate co-existence issues exist."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AT&T, AT and T, Verizon, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, FAA, FCC, 5G
Windows 11 Features Including Snipping Tool Aren’t Working for Some Users Due to Expired Certificate
AT&T, Verizon to Delay 5G Deployment Due to Flight Safety Concerns: US Regulators
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  2. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition India Launch Can Be Expected Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  6. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  7. Mi Notebook Ultra Review: Good Features, Good Value for Money
  8. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  9. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Man Accused of Hacking Twitter Accounts of Celebrities Now Charged With Crypto Theft in US
  2. iQoo Neo 5s, iQoo Neo 6 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. AT&T, Verizon to Delay 5G Deployment Due to Flight Safety Concerns: US Regulators
  4. Windows 11 Features Including Snipping Tool Aren’t Working for Some Users Due to Expired Certificate
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Hikes; Going Remains Tough for Dogecoin and Its Copycats
  6. Uber Registers First Profitable Quarter a Decade After Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition Could Debut Soon in India as Company Teases New Device
  8. Bitcoin Payments for New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, Says Will Make City ‘Centre of Cryptocurrency Industry’
  9. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Ranking
  10. Facebook Brings Subscription to Groups in Major Push to Woo Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com