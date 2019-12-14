Technology News
Internet Services Suspended Across Assam Till Monday

Suspension of Internet services have been extended for another 48 hours in Assam.

Updated: 14 December 2019 16:15 IST
Internet Services Suspended Across Assam Till Monday

Internet services were initially suspended for 24 hours on Wednesday in ten districts of Assam

Highlights
  • Services such as social media platforms have been suspended
  • The suspension is aimed to prevail law and order situation in Assam
  • Violent protests broke out following the passage of CAB

Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till December 16 to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and to maintain law and order in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Suspension of Internet services have been extended for another 48 hours keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the state, additional chief secretary (home and political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI.

This services have been suspended as "social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and YouTube, etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation".

Internet services were suspended on Wednesday initially for 24 hours in ten districts of the state, and then extended for another 48 hours across the state, scheduled to expire this afternoon.

As the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.

The legislation has put the North East on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

 
