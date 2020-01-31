Technology News
loading

Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty

Arvind Krishna earned his BE in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (1980-1985).

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty

Arvind Krishna will replace Ginni Rometty who will step down in April this year

Highlights
  • Arvind Krishna is the newly-appointed CEO of IBM
  • He earned his BE in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur
  • He is currently IBM senior VP for cloud and cognitive software

Arvind Krishna, the newly-appointed CEO of the world's oldest technology company IBM, has joined the high-profile league of Indian-American honchos who are calling the shots at the $1-trillion (roughly Rs. 71,40,000 crores) strong companies in the Silicon Valley. Krishna, 57, joins Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe President and CEO Santanu Narayan, and Mastercard's CEO Ajay Banga -- people who have taken the Indian talent to new heights. An IBM veteran who joined the company 30 years back, Krishna did his schooling from Stanes Higher Secondary School in Bedford, Coonoor.

He earned his BE in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (1980-1985) and earned a PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Currently IBM senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software, he leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM's clients build the future.

His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

Previously, he was general manager of IBM's Systems and Technology Group's development and manufacturing organisation, according to the company. Prior to that, Krishna built and led many of IBM's data-related businesses.

Last year, he led the largest acquisition in IBM's history - the $34 billion takeover of open source software giant Red Hat.

In India, Red Hat, which specialises in Linux operating systems, has engineering facilities in Pune and Bengaluru.

Arvind Krishna will replace Ginni Rometty who will step down in April this year.

Other Indian-origin CEOs have also created quite a buzz in the world of technology.

Nadella grabbed the top spot in Fortune's "Businessperson of the Year 2019" list. Other Indian-origin CEOs in the top 20 list was Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga (8th spot).

Narayen, Banga, and Nadella were among the top 10 best-performing chief executives in the world, according to the latest Harvard Business Review (HBR) list. While Narayen ranked 6th in the list of best-performing 100 CEOs, Banga was placed at 7th position and Nadella at 9th.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arvind Krishna, IBM
Union Budget 2020 Expectations: What the Smartphone, Telecom Industry Seeks From Finance Minister
Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency

Related Stories

Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  4. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  9. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  10. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  2. Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty
  3. Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency
  4. Union Budget 2020 Expectations: What the Smartphone, Telecom Industry Seeks From Finance Minister
  5. Nokia Smartphone Launch Event Set for February 23, HMD Global Sends Out Invites
  6. Sony Xperia 1.1 aka Xperia 5 Plus to Pack 5 Rear Cameras: Report
  7. Realme C3 Launch in India Next Week: Specifications and Everything Else We Know So Far
  8. Apple Led Global Smartphone Market in Q4 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  9. Moto G Stylus Spotted on Geekbench, Live Photos and Specifications Leak
  10. Instagram Users See Usernames, Passwords Exposed After Third Party Database Leak: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.