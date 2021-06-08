Technology News
loading

Apple's New 'Private Relay' Feature Will Not Be Available in China

Apple’s new privacy feature can help obscure a user’s Web browsing behaviour from advertisers, ISPs.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2021 10:28 IST
Apple's New 'Private Relay' Feature Will Not Be Available in China

Apple's features will also prevent advertisers from using IP addresses to pinpoint a person's location

Highlights
  • Apple has not yet disclosed which outside partners it will use in system
  • "Private relay" feature "will effectively render IP addresses useless
  • IP addresses can be used to track users in a variety of ways

Apple on Monday said a new "private relay" feature designed to obscure a user's Web browsing behaviour from Internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons.

The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties.

Apple's decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country that accounts for nearly 15 percent of its revenue.

In 2018, Apple moved the digital keys used to lock Chinese users' iCloud data, allowing authorities to work through domestic courts to gain access to the information.

China's ruling Communist Party maintains a vast surveillance system to keep a close eye on how citizens use the country's heavily controlled Internet. Under President Xi Jinping, the space for dissent in China has narrowed, while censorship has expanded.

Apple's "private relay" feature first sends Web traffic to a server maintained by Apple, where it is stripped of a piece of information called an IP address. From there, Apple sends the traffic to a second server maintained by a third-party operator who assigns the user a temporary IP address and sends the traffic onward to its destination website.

The use of an outside party in the second hop of the relay system is intentional, Apple said, to prevent even Apple from knowing both the user's identity and what website the user is visiting.

Apple said it also will not offer "private relay" in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and the Philippines.

Apple has not yet disclosed which outside partners it will use in the system but said it plans to name them in the future. The feature likely will not become available to the public until later this year.

IP addresses can be used to track users in a variety of ways, including as a key ingredient in "fingerprinting," a practice in which advertisers string together disparate data to deduce a user's identity. Both Apple and Alphabet's Google prohibit this.

Combined with Apple's previous steps, the "private relay" feature "will effectively render IP addresses useless as a fingerprinting mechanism," Charles Farina, head of innovation at digital marketing firm Adswerve, told Reuters.

It will also prevent advertisers from using IP addresses to pinpoint a person's location, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, privacy relay
Bitcoin Push by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Casts Shadow Over IMF Efforts

Related Stories

Apple's New 'Private Relay' Feature Will Not Be Available in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. iOS 15 Announced: All the New Features Announced at WWDC 2021
  4. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  5. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  7. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Online
  9. Vivo X60 Pro+ Review: Almost a Complete Package
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C25s With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple's New 'Private Relay' Feature Will Not Be Available in China
  3. Bitcoin Push by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Casts Shadow Over IMF Efforts
  4. Twitter Said to Seek More Time From Government to Comply With New IT Rules Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. iOS 15 Announced With New FaceTime, iMessage, Sharing, Focus, and Privacy Features
  8. Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Flipkart in Talks to Raise $3 Billion From SoftBank, Others: Report
  10. GOQii Smart Vital Junior Smartwatch for Kids With 18 Activity Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com