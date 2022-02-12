Technology News
loading

Apple’s Top Executives Likely to Be Deposed in US Antitrust Probe Against Google

Google has been accused of paying billions of dollars each year to Apple, Samsung, and others to make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2022 13:36 IST
Apple’s Top Executives Likely to Be Deposed in US Antitrust Probe Against Google

Photo Credit: Reuters

The US Justice Department sued Google in October 2020

Highlights
  • The US government is preparing to determine if Google broke antitrust law
  • It has sought depositions of "Apple's most senior executives."
  • Google is accused of paying to have Google search as the default engine

The Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said on Friday. In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

In a pre-trial hearing, Steven Sunshine, speaking for Apple, said that the government was asking for depositions of "Apple's most senior executives."

Sunshine also indicated that it was not clear to him what the Justice Department wanted from Apple.

The US Justice Department sued Google in October 2020, accusing the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 75,62,921 crore) company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial date was set for Sept. 12, 2023.

The US Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and groups of state attorneys general launched a variety of investigations into the Big Tech platforms about two years ago, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. 
© Thomson Reuters 2021

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Antitrust, Justice Department
Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People

Related Stories

Apple’s Top Executives Likely to Be Deposed in US Antitrust Probe Against Google
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  2. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: A Solid Performer at the Right Price
  6. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  8. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  9. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Shiba Inu Announces Entry Into Metaverse With 'Shiba Lands'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Top Executives Likely to Be Deposed in US Antitrust Probe Against Google
  2. Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People
  3. White House tells Chip Industry to Brace for Russian Supply Disruptions
  4. Telegram is Said to Have Blocked 64 of Its Channels in Germany
  5. Apple Said to Raise Salary of Its US Retail Employees Effective This Month
  6. James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie
  7. NFT Marketplace Cent That Sold Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Shutters Operation Due to Fakes, Wash-Trading
  8. Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom
  9. Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services
  10. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works; Specifications, Pricing Tipped Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.