Apple Offering Free Virtual Workshops in India on Photography, Art, Music, and More

A month after the Apple Store online launched in India, Apple will be commemorating the occasion by offering free virtual workshops related to creative fields.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 October 2020 17:17 IST
Today at Apple conducts hands-on sessions on topics ranging from art, music, photography, and more

Highlights
  • Apple will be hosting free virtual workshops on music and photography
  • This is the first time Today at Apple is being conducted in India
  • Apple will be marking a month since it launched the online store in India

Apple is hosting a series of free virtual sessions in India under its ‘Today at Apple' initiative. Nearly month after the online Apple Store launched in India, the tech giant will be commemorating the occasion by offering free virtual workshops related to photography, music, art, and other creative fields. The workshops began on October 17, and will continue till November 29. Today at Apple was launched as a retail-focused initiative back in 2017, but this is the first time it is being extended to India.

While under ordinary circumstances, consumers visit Apple's retails stores for the Today at Apple sessions, this year the workshops are being conducted online worldwide, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting from 2017, Today at Apple conducts hands-on sessions with experts on basics, how-to-learn, and professional-level programmes on topics ranging from art, coding, design, music, photography, and more. The workshops in India will kick-start with sessions from local photographers and acclaimed musicians, with tips on skills and techniques from Apple Creatives.

The photography workshops for the coming weeks include sessions with Siddhartha Joshi, Avani Rai, Anurag Banerjee, Prarthna Singh, and Hashmi Badani. Music sessions so far include a beginner's course to Garage Band. The full schedule can be found here. The music skill sessions will also include sessions by Lisa Mishra, DIVINE, Aditi Ramesh, Raja Kumari, and Prateek Kuhad soon.

The first session of the Today at Apple series in India is Photo Lab: Faces and Places with Mumbai-based photographer Siddhartha Joshi, on October 22. He will be showcasing portrait projects he has taken across India, and giving professional photography tips.

You can head to Apple India and sign up for these sessions. To join a Webex session, you need a mobile/ laptop/ tablet/ computer, along with a stable Internet connection and the free Cisco Webex Meetings app. If you're under 18, your parent or guardian can register for you, as per Apple. To recall, Apple Store launched in India in late September, and the company had that point itself announced plans to bring Today at Apple to India.

“We're creating a modern-day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another, discover a new passion, or take their skill to the next level,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president, Retail had said at the time of launching Today at Apple in 2017.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Today at Apple, Apple Store Online India
