Technology News
loading

Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media

The employee is accused of sharing details of unreleased hardware, unannounced feature changes, and future product announcements.

By Joel Rosenblatt, Bloomberg | Updated: 12 March 2021 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media

Apple claims Lancaster worked closely with his media source starting in late 2018 and into 2019

Highlights
  • Lancaster isn’t the only former employee accused of betraying Apple
  • In 2019, Apple sued its former lead chip architect
  • Apple said it’s still investigating the matter

Apple sued a former employee who worked at the company for more than a decade, claiming he shared its trade secrets with a media contact in exchange for favorable coverage of a startup he invested in.

Simon Lancaster is accused of serving as the reporter's source of information, a role that allegedly deepened after he left Apple, and of sharing closely guarded details of unreleased hardware, unannounced feature changes and future product announcements, according to the complaint filed Thursday in federal court in San Jose, California.

“The deceitful and indefensible release of these product details enabled by Lancaster's misappropriation has undermined the morale of the teams that worked on the products and features in question,” according to Apple.

Lancaster isn't the only former Apple employee accused of betraying the company. In 2019, Apple sued its former lead chip architect, Gerard Williams III, after he left and launched a startup. Williams, who is accused of poaching Apple employees, has claimed in court filings that the technology giant did the same to him.

Meanwhile, two former Apple engineers who worked on the company's secretive self-driving car project are awaiting trial on criminal trade-secret theft charges after they defected to Chinese companies. Both have pleaded not guilty.

‘Work Tirelessly'
“Tens of thousands of Apple employees work tirelessly every day on new products, services, and features in the hopes of delighting our customers and empowering them to change the world,” Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock said. “Stealing ideas and confidential information undermines their efforts, hurting Apple and our customers.”

Apple claims Lancaster worked closely with his media source starting in late 2018 and into 2019, saying that they coordinated to steal specific documents and product details and sometimes met in person to exchange the information. The Cupertino, California-based company didn't disclose the media source or who they work for.

In the spring of 2019, Lancaster vented to the reporter that he was irritated with Apple due to a story reporting a rumour about a new hardware product, saying “it could mean trouble for my startup.” Less than two weeks later, according to Apple, Lancaster told a third party that the journalist had committed to publishing an article about his startup in exchange for proprietary information he was disclosing about Apple.

Arris Composites
Apple said it's still investigating the matter, examining the devices Apple issued to Lancaster for work. After Lancaster resigned in October 2019, Apple says, he went to work for one of the iPhone maker's vendors and is probably still using the stolen trade secrets.

Lancaster went from Apple to Arris Composites, according to a November 2019 press release issued by the Berkeley, California-based company. The statement described Lancaster's new role as head of consumer products and his background at Apple creating product materials and prototypes.

Neither Lancaster nor Arris Composites immediately responded to email messages seeking comment on Apple's lawsuit.

The lawsuit was reported earlier by AppleInsider and The Verge.

The case is Apple v. Lancaster, 21-cv-01707, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).


© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
Alibaba May Face Record Fine From Antitrust Regulators in China: Report
Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  4. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  5. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  7. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  8. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  9. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  10. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets
  3. Godzilla vs. Kong India Release Date Brought Forward to March 24
  4. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Get Low Bandwidth Mode to Improve Video Calls Over Poor Connections
  5. OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update Rollout Paused Due to Bugs, Company Working on Updated Build
  6. Voot Select Is the New Home for Paramount+ and Showtime Originals
  7. Nokia Signs Patent License Pact With Samsung for Innovations in Video Standards
  8. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media
  10. Redmi TV Teased to Offer HDR Support Ahead of India Launch, 4K Panel Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com