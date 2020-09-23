Apple Store Online has launched in India today, September 23, providing customers not only the ability to purchase products directly from the Apple Store, but also get direct customer support as well as trade-ins, student discounts, and financing options. Till now, Apple products have been sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and Apple authorised retailers, but now, interested shoppers can purchase their desired Apple product straight from the company store. Apple says that all orders will ship within 24 to 72 hours; however, some of the products like Macs are currently showing shipping times of up to a month. Further, there are some benefits for students, financing options for interested shoppers, and more.

Indian customers who wish to buy Apple products can head to Apple Store Online to do so. They can get in touch with an Apple Specialists through call or chat for support on a particular product, advice or guidance, or if they need help in custom-configuring any Mac. The specialists can also help customers in setting up their new devices. Support is offered in both English and Hindi.

Apple Store Online also brings a trade-in programme for its iPhone models where customers can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. They will need to answer a few questions and the store will provide a trade-in value up to Rs. 35,000 that can be used to lower the price of a new iPhone. Customers will then have to pay the remaining value to complete their purchase.

According to Apple, the trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your the device you're trading in, and not all devices are eligible, though it didn't give a list of accepted devices. And obviously, the trade-in value will only be deducted once the device matching the details provided has been verified at collection.

Students can purchase a Macs or iPad models at special discounted pricing, as well as avail discounts on accessories and the company's extended warranty programme, AppleCare+. Apple Store Online also offers multiple modes of payment including credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, UPI, RuPay, net banking, and credit card on delivery option. These discounts are only for current and newly accepted university students, their parents, as well as lecturers and staff.

Apple is offering a cashback of 6 percent (up to Rs. 10,000) of the cart value on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The cashback will only be offered on cart value of Rs. 20,900 or more and this offer will continue through October 16, 2020.

Further, Apple is also arranging ‘Today at Apple' free sessions that will be led by local creative professionals focussing on photography and music. With Diwali approaching, customers can get signature gift wraps and personalised engravings on select products. iPad models and Apple Pencil can be engraved in English whereas AirPods can be engraved in multiple languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and more.

Keeping in mind the current global pandemic situation, Apple is providing contactless free delivery. The orders that require a signature will be handed over after a verbal confirmation from the customer from a safe distance. Those deliveries that do not require a signature will be left at the door.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.