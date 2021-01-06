Technology News
Apple to Factor in Social, Environmental Values When Calculating Top Executive Bonuses

Financial targets and thresholds for executive bonuses at Apple will not change, the iPhone maker said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 January 2021 11:38 IST
Apple to Factor in Social, Environmental Values When Calculating Top Executive Bonuses

Financial targets and thresholds for executive bonuses at Apple will not change, the iPhone maker said

Highlights
  • Change is to motivate Apple executives to meet values-driven leadership
  • An environmental, social, and governance modifier will be incorporated
  • Apple has a virtual annual shareholders meeting slated for February 23

Apple is making environmental and social values factors it will weigh when calculating bonuses for top executives, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The change taking effect this year is intended to motivate Apple executives "to meet exceptionally high standards of values-driven leadership in addition to delivering strong financial results," the Silicon Valley technology titan said in proxy documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial targets and thresholds for executive bonuses at Apple will not change, the iPhone maker said.

"Beginning in 2021, an environmental, social, and governance modifier based on Apple Values and other key community initiatives will be incorporated into our annual cash incentive program," Apple said in the filing.

Living up to Apple's stated values regarding sustainable energy, workplace diversity, and other environmental and social issues will be among factors considered when deciding whether bonuses should be increased or decreased by as much as 10 percent, according to the company.

"We've led the industry in reducing our environmental footprint for years and are committed to one day sourcing 100 percent recycled and renewable materials across all of our products and packaging," Apple said in a section of the filing outlining its values.

"We believe diversity drives innovation and is key to our success."

Apple is to report its earnings for the final three months of last year on January 27, and has a virtual annual shareholders meeting slated for February 23.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Apple to Factor in Social, Environmental Values When Calculating Top Executive Bonuses
