Technology News
loading

Apple Hits Record After December Surge Sends It Past Amazon

Apple shares advanced 13 percent in December, thanks to signs of strong demand for iPhone 12 and optimism about its self-driving car efforts.

By Jeran Wittenstein and Ryan Vlastelica, Bloomberg | Updated: 30 December 2020 10:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Hits Record After December Surge Sends It Past Amazon

Apple's revenue growth is expected to increase to 15 percent in fiscal 2021 from 6 percent in 2020

Highlights
  • The gains propelled Apple past Amazon with an 84 percent rally in 2020
  • Amazon is expected to see slower expansion in 2021
  • Amazon is valued at 56 times estimated earnings

Apple shares briefly rallied to an intraday record on Tuesday, continuing a year-end surge that's cementing its lead over Amazon as 2020's best performer among the largest technology stocks.

Apple has advanced 13 percent in December amid signs of strong demand for its iPhone 12 models and optimism about its self-driving car efforts. The gains propelled Apple past Amazon with an 84 percent rally in 2020 compared to Amazon's 80 percent increase. The S&P 500 is up 15 percent this year.

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish on Apple's prospects in the coming year with analysts projecting that a recovering economy will fuel even more demand for iPhones, wearables such as Airpods, and services. Apple's revenue growth is expected to increase to 15 percent in fiscal 2021 from 6 percent in 2020, and profit growth is projected to double to 20 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After enjoying a boom in e-commerce sales this year, Amazon is expected to see slower expansion in 2021. Revenue is projected to climb 19 percent in 2021 after expanding at an estimated 35 percent clip in 2020.

Apple rose as much as 1.5 percent to $138.79 (roughly Rs. 10,200) before closing with a 1.3 percent decline. The Cupertino, California-based company is trading at 34 times projected 2021 profit, up from 10 at the beginning of 2019. Amazon is valued at 56 times estimated earnings.

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, Amazon
Intel Says Prepared to Work With Third Point Hedge Fund on Business Focus

Related Stories

Apple Hits Record After December Surge Sends It Past Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  2. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  5. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  6. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
  7. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  9. The Funniest Internet Memes That Helped Us Get Through 2020
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Hits Record After December Surge Sends It Past Amazon
  2. Intel Says Prepared to Work With Third Point Hedge Fund on Business Focus
  3. Apple Loses Copyright Suit Against Cyber-Security Startup Corellium Over ‘Virtualisation’ of iOS
  4. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  5. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  7. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  9. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  10. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com