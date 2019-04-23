Technology News

Apple Reportedly Spends Over $30 Million on Amazon Web Services Every Month

By | Updated: 23 April 2019 15:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Reportedly Spends Over $30 Million on Amazon Web Services Every Month

In its determination to expand its online services like iCloud, Apple is reported to have spent over $30 million (roughly Rs. 210 crores) a month on Amazon's Cloud services in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019. The amount is 10 percent higher than what it spent in Q1 2018.

Internationally, there are more than a billion recorded users of Apple devices every month. Given its considerable storage requirement, the company relies on major big cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google, CNBC reported on Monday.

If Apple's AWS use stays at those levels for the rest of 2019, its annual spending would exceed $360 million, the report noted.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to spend at least $1.5 billion on AWS over the next five years as part of an agreement. The iPhone-maker's AWS expenditure may only expand further, said the report.

In a February job posting, Apple said it was looking for someone who could "lead and architect our growing AWS footprint".

For some time now, Apple's top product - the iPhone - has been experiencing saturation status in the markets because of which the company has begun pointing more to online services as a key contributor.

Talking about the use of Cloud-based services in the past, the iPhone has specified that it uses AWS for iCloud storage. The company however, did not disclose whether any other Apple services depend on AWS or not.

To support its Cloud needs, the company is also investing heavily into building its own infrastructure.

In January 2018, Apple announced plans to spend $10 billion on data centres in the US within five years.

In December last year, the iPhone-maker said it would spend $4.5 billion of that amount through 2019, the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AWS, Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M40 With 128GB Inbuilt Storage, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Amazon Said to Confirm Closing Its Online Marketplace in China
Honor Smartphones
Apple Reportedly Spends Over $30 Million on Amazon Web Services Every Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.