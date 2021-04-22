Technology News
Apple Supplier Quanta Says No Business Impact From REvil Ransomware Attack

REvil has reportedly asked Apple also to pay by May 1.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2021 14:06 IST
Apple Supplier Quanta Says No Business Impact From REvil Ransomware Attack

The hacker group claimed it had retrieved some design files that appear to be related to an Apple MacBook

Highlights
  • The hacker group is named REvil
  • Group demanded $50 million (roughly Rs. 380 crores) as ransom from Quanta
  • Quanta said it was working with law enforcement authorities

Apple supplier Quanta said on Wednesday it does not expect any material business impact from a ransomware attack, after media reports that a Russian hacker group had accessed confidential data from the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer's servers.

The hacker group, named REvil, claimed in a blog on the dark Web that it had infiltrated Quanta's network and retrieved some design files that appear to be related to an Apple MacBook designed in March, Bloomberg had reported. The group has demanded $50 million (roughly Rs. 380 crores) as ransom from Quanta, the report added.

REvil has asked Apple also to pay by May 1, technology blog Bleeping Computer reported. The payment has been demanded in order to prevent the data from being leaked. REvil said it is also "negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands."

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Quanta said it was working with law enforcement and data protection authorities on the matter.

The company, founded in 1988, is a contract manufacturer for MacBook machines and also makes products for HP and Dell.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

