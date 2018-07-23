NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Probing Growing Cases of iTunes Credit Card Fraud in Singapore: Report

, 23 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Probing Growing Cases of iTunes Credit Card Fraud in Singapore: Report

Highlights

  • Apple customers were billed for charges they did not make
  • Customers were banking with several banks in the region
  • Looking into the matter: Apple Singapore

Apple Singapore is looking into the growing cases of fraudulent credit card transactions made via iTunes, the media reported.

iTunes is Apple's entertainment app and users can buy music and movies via the iTunes Store.

But in Singapore, tens of Apple customers have been billed for charges they did not make on their iTunes accounts, ChannelNews Asia reported on Sunday.

The customers were banking with several banks in the region, including the DBS and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC).

At OCBC alone, there were 58 cases of fraudulent transactions in July, the report said.

"In early July, we detected and investigated unusual transactions on 58 cardholders' accounts. Upon confirmation that these were fraudulent transactions, we deployed the necessary counter-measures and are currently assisting the affected cardholders via the chargeback process," Vincent Tan, Head of Credit Cards at OCBC Bank was quoted as saying.

Channel NewsAsia talked to two victims who lost at least $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.4 lakhs) each to iTunes purchases. One of them, who was billed on her HSBC credit card, said she only realised something was amiss when she got an alert from HSBC that she had less than 30 per cent of her credit limit left.

She realised the extent of the issue after speaking to a customer service operator.

Apple Singapore told Channel NewsAsia that they are looking into the matter, while highlighting that their support page provides an avenue for customers to report any problems with purchases made on iTunes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iTunes, Singapore
YouTube Now Has 1.9 Billion Monthly Active Users, 180 Million Hours Watched on TV Screens Every Day
Moto G6
Apple Probing Growing Cases of iTunes Credit Card Fraud in Singapore: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 Launched, Jio Phone Exchange Offer Goes Live, and More This Week
  2. BSNL Revises FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  3. iPhone Users Could Face Deactivation by Telcos Due to New TRAI Regulation
  4. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
  5. BlackBerry KEY2 With QWERTY Keypad, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  6. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  7. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  8. Pirated Games Were Being Sold on Flipkart; Flipkart Responds
  9. Nokia X5 Will Be Launched Outside China, Teases HMD Global
  10. Idea Rs. 595 Recharge Offers 10GB Data, 112-Day Validity to Rival Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.