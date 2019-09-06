Technology News
loading

Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers

Yay! No more iTunes

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 16:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers
Highlights
  • Apple Music for Web is now live, in beta
  • It lets you access you music collection, without the need for iTunes
  • A few features are missing but those will be added over time

Apple Music is great but fans of the service have been longing for the ability to access their music library through a Web browser, rather than having to use iTunes. That all changes now, as Apple has finally launched a Web player for Apple Music. It's currently in beta, but the feature is live at beta.music.apple.com. You can access your entire music library but some sections such as ‘TV & Film' isn't accessible yet. Still, it's a long overdue feature and we're glad Apple has finally launched it.

The Apple Music Web interface has a clean look, with all the main sections listed on the left such as your library and custom playlists as well as the main sections such as For You, Browse and Radio. The interface, according to a report by The Verge, is similar to the new Apple Music app that's coming in macOS Catalina. According to the report, Apple says that the new Web player should work in all browsers. We tried it on Safari and had no trouble signing in. It should also works on others like Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc., too.

If you're an existing Apple Music user, then all you need to do is enter your Apple ID credentials and complete the two-factor authentication. The Web player will automatically shows you your synced playlists and albums which have been added to your library. It's a little glitchy at the moment, as at times it simply threw up an “error” message when trying to switch sections but then it worked fine after a while.

There are a few features that are still missing, such as the ability to sign up for the service. If you haven't enrolled yet, then you'll need to do this either through your iPhone or iTunes and then come back and sign in. The Beats 1 live broadcast radio station is also missing at the moment and so is the ability to watch Apple's original music video content. The report states that these will be added over time, including the ability to sign up for Apple Music.

Having a Web interface opens up the service to a to more platforms, like Linux or even Chrome OS. All major music streaming providers such as Spotify, Google Play Music and even Jio Saavan have Web interfaces for streaming music online. In typical Apple fashion, the company has taken its own sweet time in rolling our this feature, but we say, better late than never.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iTunes, Apple Music
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Google Assistant Gets New Ambient Mode, Voice Command Support for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls
Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 First Impressions
Honor Smartphones
Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Realme Will Launch India’s First 64-Megapixel Phone on This Day
  9. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers
  2. Google Assistant Gets New Ambient Mode, Voice Command Support for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls
  3. OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced
  4. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander to Soft Land on the Moon Tonight, ISRO Details Process
  5. Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased
  6. Xiaomi Sells Over 100 Million Phones in India in Five Years
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Booking, Price, Offers, Speed, and Other Details You Need to Know
  8. 2020 iPhones Said to Include In-Display Touch ID, New Cheap iPhone on the Way
  9. China Said to Have Hacked Indian Telcos to Spy on Uighur Travellers
  10. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.