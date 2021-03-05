Technology News
loading

Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge on Spotify Complaint

Spotify in its 2019 complaint said Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own Apple Music service.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 March 2021 10:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge on Spotify Complaint

The case is one of four opened by the EU competition enforcer into Apple in June last year

Highlights
  • The charge could force changes to Apple's lucrative business model
  • Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the Commission said Apple unfairly restr
  • Spotify protested against the 30 percent fee levied on app developers

iPhone maker Apple could face an EU antitrust charge sheet in the coming weeks following a 2019 complaint by music streaming service Spotify, two people familiar with the matter said.

The charge could force changes to Apple's lucrative business model, they said.

The European Commission could send the statement of objections setting out suspected violations of the bloc's antitrust rules to Apple before the summer, one of the people said.

The case is one of four opened by the EU competition enforcer into Apple in June last year. The EU charge sheet usually indicates whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to halt anti-competitive practices.

The Commission declined to comment.

Apple was not immediately available to comment. It has said its App Store helped Spotify to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the Commission said Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and also protested against the 30 percent fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system (IAP).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, EU
Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House

Related Stories

Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge on Spotify Complaint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  4. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  10. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Square to Buy Majority Stake in JAY-Z’s Tidal Music Streaming Platform for $297 Million
  3. WhatsApp-Facebook Data-Sharing Policy Update Opposed by South Africa
  4. Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge on Spotify Complaint
  5. Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Announced, Promises Better Connectivity and Sound Quality on Supported Devices
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More
  8. Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
  9. iPad mini Pro Tipped to Launch in H2 2021, New Apple Pencil With Changeable Nib Spotted
  10. Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 With Neckband Design, 18 Hours Playtime, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com