Technology News
loading

Apple Inches Closer to $3-Trillion Market Cap a Year After Breaching $2-Trillion Mark

Apple hit the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 75,45,650 crore) in market capitalisation in 2018 and took two years to double that valuation.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 December 2021 10:55 IST
Apple Inches Closer to $3-Trillion Market Cap a Year After Breaching $2-Trillion Mark

Apple hit the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 75,50,560 crore) in market capitalisation in 2018

Highlights
  • The stock has jumped about 30 percent this year
  • Apple's peers in trillion-dollar club are Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla
  • The stock has already breached Wall Street's median price target

Apple is within striking distance of a $3-trillion (roughly Rs. 2,26,34,700 crore) market capitalisation, a milestone which would make it as big as the world's fifth largest economy after Germany.

Shares of Apple were up 1.6 percent at $174 (roughly Rs. 13,140). They need to trade at $182.85 (roughly Rs. 13,810) to hit the mark and cap a strong rally that has been powered by investors betting on its brand and viewing it as a comparative safe haven.

The stock has jumped about 30 percent this year on top of an 80 percent surge in 2020. In comparison, the S&P 500 has risen 25 percent for the period.

Its peers in the trillion-dollar club - Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla - have all gained between 10 percent and 70 percent.

"Apple does seem to be more immune to the ebb and flow of economic forces just because of this really strong brand. It's new product pipeline is pretty strong too," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

"There is an expectation that Apple is still going to come for you even though there have been some weaknesses in getting hold of the handsets and making sure that they're available for the public."

Apple hit the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 75,50,560 crore) in market capitalisation in 2018 and took two years to double that valuation.

The stock has already breached Wall Street's median price target by $4 (roughly Rs. 300), with a majority of analysts covering the stock rating it "buy" or higher.

Apple briefly lost its title as the most valuable company to Microsoft earlier this year after CEO Tim Cook's comments on supply chain woes and the struggle to procure semiconductors and components to make smartphones and laptops.

Microsoft is about $500 billion (roughly Rs. 37,75,635 crore) short of reaching $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,26,34,700 crore) in market capitalisation.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Inches Closer to $3-Trillion Market Cap a Year After Breaching $2-Trillion Mark
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  3. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  4. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  5. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  6. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Show Off Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup
  7. OnePlus 9 Series, Nord CE 5G Get Up to Rs. 13,000 Off in India: All Details
  8. Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Inches Closer to $3-Trillion Market Cap a Year After Breaching $2-Trillion Mark
  2. Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Wins Last-Minute Reprieve From App Store Changes While Fortnite Appeal Plays Out
  4. Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India, Folded Hands Most Tweeted Emoji
  5. Instagram Aims to Launch Chronological Feed Option in 2022: Adam Mosseri
  6. Google Year in Search 2021: Indian Premier League, CoWIN Among Top Searches in India
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Behind Apple A15 Bionic, Beats Exynos 2100 in CPU Benchmark Tests: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Debut With One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12: Report
  9. Shiba Inu Is Now Accepted by Travala That Has 2 Million Hotel and 400 Flight Listings
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro's Leaked Live Image Tip Under-Display Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com