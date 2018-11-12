Xiaomi has unveiled yet another smart home gadget under the Mijia brand - the Mijia Air Detector in China. This is the second such air quality detector from the Chinese giant which focuses on a lot more than just pollution levels. Mijia's newest gadget offers access to vital information such as PM2.5 levels, CO2 levels, TVOC, temperature, and humidity among other things. As part of Xiaomi's smart home ecosystem, the Mijia Air Detector can connect wirelessly to other gadgets like the Mi Air Purifier, Mi Humidifier, etc.

The Xiaomi Mijia Air Detector has been priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,200) and first went on sale at 12am on November 11, Singles Day, in China via Xiaomi's Youpin portal. It sports a 3.97-inch display with a resolution of 800x480 pixels. It supports connectivity via the USB Type-C port, and comes with support for 5V/ 1A (5W) charging. The latest air quality detector is compatible with devices running Android 4.3 and above or iOS 9.0 and above.

Dimensions of the air quality indicator are 109x64x29.5mm and weight is 182 grams. It supports single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Apart from the five above-mentioned indicators, the Mijia Air Quality Detector also shows time, date, day, and type of weather.

PM2.5 or Particulate Matter sized less than 2.5 micrometers is the major highlight of this detector considering it significantly impacts air pollution levels. Then, TVOCs (Total Volatile Organic Compounds) are also tracked by the detector apart from the amount of carbon dioxide in the surrounding air. Other indicators like temperature and humidity give you a holistic idea of real-time weather.

The Mi Home app, on Android and iOS, can be used to view all of these indicators on a connected device as well. Xiaomi had launched its first air quality detector back in 2016 with a minimal approach to information. Sporting a small OLED panel, this monitor shows the PM2.5 levels, alongside battery and Wi-Fi status, on a black background.