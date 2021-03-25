Technology News
loading

Apple Loses Early Round in Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Indian Engineer in US

The case in California state court is the latest to allege workplace bias in Silicon Valley that focusses on cultural prejudices of some tech workers.

By Robert Burnson, Bloomberg | Updated: 25 March 2021 13:40 IST
Apple Loses Early Round in Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Indian Engineer in US

Apple had argued her claims weren't specific enough and were based on stereotypes

Highlights
  • Schulze's complaint alleges that her managers excluded her from meetings
  • Santa Clara County Judge rejected Apple’s request to toss out the suit
  • Judge rejected Schulze’s request to represent female Apple employees

Apple lost an early round in a discrimination lawsuit brought in the U.S. by a female engineer from India who says her two managers -- one from her country, the other from Pakistan -- treated her as they would in their own countries: as a subservient.

The woman's case in California state court is the latest to allege workplace bias in Silicon Valley that focuses on cultural prejudices of some tech workers from South Asia. Cisco Systems Inc. is fighting a suit brought by California's civil rights agency alleging bias against a member of India's so-called lower castes, known as Dalits.

Anita Nariani Schulze is part of the Sindhi minority - she is Hindu, with ancestry in the Sindh region of what is now Pakistan. Her complaint alleges that her senior and direct managers, both male, consistently excluded her from meetings while inviting her male counterparts, criticised her, micromanaged her work, and deprived her of bonuses, despite positive performance evaluations and significant team contributions.

Schulze claims the managers' animus reflects sexism, racism, religious bias, and discrimination on the basis of national origin. The Sindhi Hindu nationality is “known for its technical acumen” and its gender equality, she says, which “exacerbated the managers' discriminatory treatment.”

In a tentative ruling on Wednesday, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Sunil R. Kulkarni rejected Apple's request to toss out the suit. While not ruling on the merits of the case, Kulkarni said Schulze had adequately supported her legal claims. Apple had argued her claims weren't specific enough and were based on stereotypes.

But the judge rejected Schulze's request to represent a class of female Apple employees who suffered job discrimination over the last four years. He agreed with Apple that she didn't show a pattern of discrimination that could be applied to a broader group.

It wasn't clear from the court's docket whether the judge will hold a hearing Thursday before issuing a final ruling.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

In the Cisco case, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged that two Indian employees at the San Jose-based company discriminated against a Dalit co-worker on the basis of caste.

Cisco has denied the claims, insisting it has “zero tolerance for discrimination.” It also said the lawsuit should be tossed out because caste isn't a protected category under US civil rights law.

- With assistance from Saritha Rai.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Loses Early Round in Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Indian Engineer in US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  2. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  3. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  4. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  5. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
  8. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  9. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update in India
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Loses Early Round in Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Indian Engineer in US
  2. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Sells for GBP 162,000 at an Auction
  3. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Instagram to Rollout New ‘Story Draft’ Feature Soon, Screenshots Leak Online
  5. Mi 11 Series India Launch Will Be Soon, Xiaomi Says
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Lite Debuts as Rebadged Oppo F19 Pro: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  8. Neymar Joins Fornite as Unlockable Player Skin as Epic Games Plans to Move Beyond Battle Royale Gameplay
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi Website: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com