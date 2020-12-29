Technology News
Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for First-Generation College Students, to Start Early 2021

Launch@Apple will match students one-on-one with Apple mentors and provide resources for learning.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 December 2020 13:52 IST
Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for First-Generation College Students, to Start Early 2021

Launch@Apple is for students are in first or second year of college

Highlights
  • Students are required to apply for Launch@Apple by January 8, 2021
  • Students may get opportunities for job shadowing and paid internships
  • It is for students who have a parent or guardian without a college degree

Apple has introduced a mentorship programme called Launch@Apple, aimed at helping first-generation college students majoring in finance, economics, and accounting. The programme, set to launch in early 2021, will match students one-on-one with Apple mentors and provide resources for “learning and opportunities for personal and professional growth,” as per a document describing the programme. Launch@Apple may also provide opportunities for job shadowing, paid externships, and paid internships. Applications are now open and interested students can apply by January 8, 2021.

As per a PDF obtained by MacRumors, Launch@Apple is for first-generation college freshman and sophomores majoring in certain subjects. The document says that the programme will “focus on the essentials to manage and then excel in school and work.”

The document detailing Launch@Apple notes that the programme is for students who have a parent or guardian who has not obtained a college degree. Students who are in first or second year of college and intend to major in finance, economics, accounting, or similar discipline relating to business, mathematics, commerce, or data analytics are eligible for Launch@Apple.

The application form for the mentorship programme, that contains 18-19 questions, is to be filled and sent to launch@apple.com by January 8, 2021, as per the document. While Apple doesn't appear to have made a public announcement about the mentorship programme so far, Apple engineer Logan Kilpatrick tweeted about the opportunity a few days ago.

Apple states in the document that it is accepting students with a wide range of GPAs and that the programme is for students who are “eager to learn about working in finance in a fast-paced, innovative environment.”

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

