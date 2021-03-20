Technology News
Apple Ordered to Pay Over $300 Million for Digital Rights Management Patent Infringement

PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 March 2021 10:16 IST
Apple has been directed to pay a running royalty to PMC

  • Apple said it was disappointed with the ruling
  • It successfully challenged PMC's case at the US patent office
  • PMC has infringement cases pending against companies including Google

A federal jury in Texas said Apple must pay about $308.5 million (roughly Rs. 2,234 crores) to Personalized Media Communications (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management.

The jurors late no Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product or service.

PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.

Apple successfully challenged PMC's case at the US patent office, but an appeals court in March last year reversed that decision, paving the way for the trial.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment but told Bloomberg that it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal.

"Cases like this, brought by companies that don't make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers," Apple was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Sugarland, Texas-based PMC has infringement cases pending against companies including Netflix, Alphabet's Google, and Amazon.com.

The case is Personalized Media v. Apple Inc.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Were Briefly Down for Users Around the World

